Young Devdutt Padikkal is impressing and growing every day, thanks to the ongoing Indian Premier League in UAE. The 20-year old’s 45-ball 63 is already winning praises and fans are also drawing parallels of the rookie with former India star Yuvraj Singh. Impressed by Padikkal’s form, the veteran India allrounder took to his social media handle and lauded the youngster and said it would be great to be batting together soon – just to see who is better. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Rabada, Stoinis Star as Delhi Beat Bangalore by 59 Runs

“Form is temporary class is forever! @imVkohli however I haven’t seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer,” Yuvraj wrote in a tweet. Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score 9,000 Runs in T20s

Padikkal, playing the humble junior, responded to Yuvraj and that is winning hearts. The RCB blue-eyed boy revealed that he learned how to play the flick shot from the two-time World Cup-winner.

“Not competing with you paji. Learnt the flick from you. Always wanted to bat with you. Let’s go,” Padikkal wrote.

Not competing with you paji. 😛 Learnt the flick from you. Always wanted to bat with you. Let’s go!🤩 https://t.co/dpGkmpLBfJ — Devdutt Padikkal (@devdpd07) October 3, 2020

The Karnataka batsman has more than once got RCB off to a good start at the top with Aaron Finch. Thus far, in four matches, he has amassed 174 runs at an outstanding average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 134.88.

With the win against Royals, RCB went top of the points table for a change – but did not remain at the top for a long time – as the Capitals beat KKR by 18 runs to edge RCB.