Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals on Sunday by 60 runs to stay very much in the race for the Playoffs and it was a special win for the side in Dubai. It was a special win for the franchise as it came hours before the Bollywood superstar turned 55. Elated with the win, KKR players wished the actor by recalling the first time they met him in flesh and blood.

In a video shared by KKR, ex-captain Dinesh Karthik says: "I remember once going to Bali and there were just two things which the auto driver told us — So, you are from India, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Veer-Zaara. That's how famous he is."

Andre Russell – who has not had the best of seasons – said: "It was a special moment. He (SRK) was so humble and cool. He was standing beside me and gave me a hug. I am a tough guy but I was blushing."

Special wishes from the boys for our main Knight without whom the KKR family is incomplete! 💜🤗 Happy birthday, @iamsrk 🥳#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/7sv7iLzqSV — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 2, 2020

The current captain of the Knights, Eoin Morgan said that he had heard SRK is like Tom Cruise. Now, he feels, SRK is better than the Hollywood actor.

“Everybody described him as the Tom Cruise of India. He is actually more exciting than Tom Cruise,” said KKR captain Morgan.

Meanwhile, Morgan showcased his big heart and Pat Cummins justified his multi-million dollar price tag while keeping Kolkata Knight Riders’ slender Indian Premier League playoff hopes alive with a resounding 60-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday.

On a day when it mattered, Morgan owned the stage with a power-packed 68 not out off 35 balls with half a dozen sixes apart from five boundaries in Kolkata Knight Riders’ 191 for 7. Then it was the turn of Cummins – 4/29 – to produce a deadly opening spell that rattled the Royals and they could only muster 131 for 9 as another campaign ended without qualifying for the playoffs. SCORECARD