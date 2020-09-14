From two players testing positive for coronavirus to big players pulling out of the tournament, things have not gone according to the script for Chennai Super Kings since arriving in UAE for the Indian Premier League. Piyush Chawla – who will be making his debut at the franchise – feels he has not been a ‘lucky charm’ for Dhoni. Also Read - IPL 2020 Team Preview: Shreyas Iyer-Led Delhi Capitals Aim For Maiden Title

“It’s not about lucky charm, because I wasn’t the only one who was in the 2007 and 2011 WC squad both. There were eight more players. So it’s not that’s it’s happened because of me alone. It’s just about how much cricket you play, how hard you work, it depends on that,” Chawla told First Post. Also Read - IPL 2020: Adam Zampa on Playing Alongside RCB's Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Says 'Watching Them Bat is Exciting'

Being a part of 2007 T20 and 2011 World Cup triumphs, Chawla said he was glad to be reuniting with Dhoni after years. Also Read - IPL Team Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Look Balanced, Have to Arrest Inconsistency

“Definitely (excited about the reunion with Dhoni). Koi bhi leg spinner ko chahiye ke unko accha captain mile (Any leg spinner would want a good captain). I am getting Dhoni bhai, world’s best captain, aur kyaa chahiye (what more do you want)?”

Chawla’s Role in Absence of Harbhajan

In the absence of Harbhajan Singh – who pulled out of the tournament due to ‘personal reason’ -, Chawla will have to step it up for the CSK and look to play the role the veteran offie is expected to. The pressure hence will be immense on Chawla. Chawla would be glad to see spin-friendly tracks in UAE where he could prove to be a handful.

CSK vs MI Opener

CSK will play the opener against rivals Mumbai Indians – who will look to defend their title successfully. CSK take on MI on September 19 in the tournament opener at Abu Dhabi in front of empty stands amid the pandemic.