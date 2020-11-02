Two words – ‘Definitely Not’ – broke the internet after MS Dhoni quashed retirement speculations when Danny Morrison cheekily asked the CSK skipper if it would be the last time he would don the yellow jersey at the toss against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. The two words trended all afternoon and evening. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane in Place of Prithvi Shaw For Potential Quarter-Final For Playoff Qualification in Abu Dhabi

It is no secret that Dhoni, despite being born in Ranchi has a bigger following in Chennai for obvious reasons. He is considered nothing short of a demi-god in that part of the country.

While Dhoni's two words set the social space on fire as fans were excited that he would be back. CSK opener Faf Du Plessis hailed Dhoni and said that when one thinks of CSK, they think of Dhoni. This also means Dhoni is synonymous with CSK.

After crushing Punjab and knocking them out of the tournament, Faf Du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi – who picked three wickets against KXIP – got together for a chat.

‘CSK is synonymous to MS Dhoni’@faf1307 & @NgidiLungi speak about the Definitely Not moment from @msdhoni & also look back at the season gone by for the men in yellow. 📹📹https://t.co/ASJenDDEss #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Dq4KN6l2ao — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020

Faf has worked closely with Dhoni over the years and the two have a lot of respect for each other and hence the South African is the right person to pass a statement.

Personally as well Dhoni faced criticism throughout the tournament for his lack of intent and negative tactics. This was the first time, Dhoni finished the season without a fifty to his name.

CSK for the first time we’re out of the Playoff race in the history of the tournament. The silver lining for the franchise is the growth of Ruturaj Gaikwad and the momentum they would bring in next season. CSK finished the season with a hat-trick of wins.