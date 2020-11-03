Fans are recalling their favourite Shane Watson moments after the legendary Australia allrounder announced on Tuesday he’s retiring from competitive cricket. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 MI vs DC Scorecard, IPL 2020 Match Today Live Score And Updates Online Qualifier 1: Little to Separate as Ambitious Delhi Take on Mighty Mumbai
Watson, via a video message, said he’s retiring knowing that his last game was for his ‘beloved CSK’ as he thanked the franchise for the faith they reposed in him. Also Read - MI vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 5 Thursday
It all started out as a dream,” Watson said on his YouTube channel T20 Stars. “As a young kid saying to my mum as I watched a Test match as a five year old, ‘I want to play cricket for Australia’. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Highlights VEL vs TRA, Today's Women's IPL Match 2 Live Updates, Sharjah: Ecclestone's Four Wickets Helps Trailblazers Beat Velocity by Nine Wickets
“Now as I officially announce my retirement from all cricket, I feel crazily lucky to have lived out my dream and then some. It really does feel like the right time knowing I played my last game of cricket ever for my beloved CSK who have been so incredibly good to me over the last three years. To think I’m finishing up my playing days as a 39-year-old after all of my injury setbacks along the way, I feel so ridiculously fortunate,” he added.
The October 29 IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders thus becomes the 39-year-old’s final match at senior level.
Tributes are pouring in from all around on Twitter.
In 145 IPL matches, he scored 2029 runs and took 92 wickets as well. He also scored four centuries and 21 half-centuries. He’s the only cricketer in IPL history so far to have scored over 2000 runs and taken 50-plus wickets as well.
The 39-year-old played for various T20 Leagues around the globe and retires with 8821 runs and 216 wickets from 343 matches.