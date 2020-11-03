Fans are recalling their favourite Shane Watson moments after the legendary Australia allrounder announced on Tuesday he’s retiring from competitive cricket. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 MI vs DC Scorecard, IPL 2020 Match Today Live Score And Updates Online Qualifier 1: Little to Separate as Ambitious Delhi Take on Mighty Mumbai

Watson, via a video message, said he’s retiring knowing that his last game was for his ‘beloved CSK’ as he thanked the franchise for the faith they reposed in him. Also Read - MI vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

It all started out as a dream,” Watson said on his YouTube channel T20 Stars. “As a young kid saying to my mum as I watched a Test match as a five year old, ‘I want to play cricket for Australia’. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Highlights VEL vs TRA, Today's Women's IPL Match 2 Live Updates, Sharjah: Ecclestone's Four Wickets Helps Trailblazers Beat Velocity by Nine Wickets

“Now as I officially announce my retirement from all cricket, I feel crazily lucky to have lived out my dream and then some. It really does feel like the right time knowing I played my last game of cricket ever for my beloved CSK who have been so incredibly good to me over the last three years. To think I’m finishing up my playing days as a 39-year-old after all of my injury setbacks along the way, I feel so ridiculously fortunate,” he added.

The October 29 IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders thus becomes the 39-year-old’s final match at senior level.

Tributes are pouring in from all around on Twitter.

Farewell, our beloved legend #WattoMan. Thank you for all the #yellove‘ly memories. 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

On behalf of the Chennai team, we are very much indebted to you … We will say goodbye to you who have worked so hard to shed blood … There are no words to describe the hardship you went through for the CSK team … Always with your memories …. pic.twitter.com/enlRemiJIg — Subash (@Subash2591) November 3, 2020

Ohh Watto…Our Watto💛.. One Of My Favourite Cricketer….One Of The Most Humble And Down To Earth . Watching You Play In Our #Yellove Jersey Was Always A Pleasure And One Of The Grateful Moment For Us🥺U Would Always Be My Favourite Opener To Play For #CSK

.#ThankYouWatson pic.twitter.com/cAPkJXvQZ9 — Junaid Msdian (@junaid_msdian) November 3, 2020

Thanks for the memories ! Pls be a part of CSK by any chance 🙏

Very sad news ! Can’t take it 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5O2vmTZd2C — GYPSY🕊️ (@sfcunity) November 3, 2020

Thank you Watto for the memories of lifetime 💛

We at CSK will always cherish ur dedication n love you had for the game.

I hope you continue to be associated with @ChennaiIPL many be as a mentor or so.. but pls 😞💔 it sad to see you go. #ThankYouWatson pic.twitter.com/oYenYflaBg — 🦋 (@d1ksha__) November 3, 2020

@ShaneRWatson33 you’re one of my fav player.

We lose some, we win some but at the end of the day, how well we are committed to our craft is what matters the most.

We love 💛💛💛 u 3000 times.

Please be a mentor for @ChennaiIPL team. pic.twitter.com/lCeQay75pA — Hari Krishna (@HariKri12052595) November 3, 2020

In 145 IPL matches, he scored 2029 runs and took 92 wickets as well. He also scored four centuries and 21 half-centuries. He’s the only cricketer in IPL history so far to have scored over 2000 runs and taken 50-plus wickets as well.

The 39-year-old played for various T20 Leagues around the globe and retires with 8821 runs and 216 wickets from 343 matches.