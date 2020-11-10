The race for the Orange and Purple Cap has boiled down to the summit clash and it just does not get more interesting than this. Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan has the opportunity to pip Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul to the Orange Cap, while Jasprit Bumrah has the chance to edge Kagiso Rabada to the Purple Cap. Also Read - MI vs DC, IPL Final Day Live Updates: How Mumbai And Delhi Made The Summit Clash

ORANGE CAP

Dhawan needs 67 runs to go past Rahul – who has 670 runs in 14 games at an average of 55.83. While Rahul has a century in the tournament, Dhawan has two. For Dhawan, it comes down to the summit clash where the Capitals would hope he fires. Dhawan has scored more than 600 runs for the first time in the history of IPL in a season, this comes after amassing over 500 runs in the last four seasons.

Despite it being unlikely, what happens if the scores are tied – who gets the Orange Cap? In that scenario, Rahul walks away with the award as he has played fewer games.

PURPLE CAP

Capitals pacer Rabada has retained the Purple Cap for most of the season, but Bumrah now has the opportunity of pipping him in the finale when the two world-class fast-bowlers go head-to-head. Rabada has 29 wickets in 16 games, while Bumrah has two wickets less. But, Bumrah will be looking to go past the South African speedster in the finale in Dubai. Bumrah has also bowled at an economy rate of less than seven, while Rabada has conceded more than 8.5 this season.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will start favourites also the fact that they beat the Capitals last week itself by a 57-run margin – but again only a fool can predict a T20 match – and an IPL final – takes the unpredictability factor to a different level altogether.