In the summit clash of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against defending champions Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Iyer feels DC will like to continue the formula of winning the match after batting first, which they did against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2.

The defending champions decided to make a single change in their Playing XI from last game as Jayant Yadav came in for Rahul Chahar.

While Delhi Capitals decided to go unchanged for the mega clash to continue the winning momentum from the last game.

During the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit said bringing Jayant in for Chahar is a tactical move considering the number of left-handers in DC’s line-up.

“To be really honest I was very confused, so don’t mind losing the toss. It is going to be a good track, it doesn’t change much. We have to bowl aggressively at the start and then see how it goes. It feels nice to be part of another final. It is going to be a cracker of a game. The past doesn’t matter, it is a fresh day, a fresh game and the pressure of this final will be different. But the guys have been in these pressure situations before, they understand the pressure of finals and yes, we have just got to treat this as another game. Hopefully, we can execute what we’ve discussed on the field. Everyone’s fit, but just one chance — Rahul Chahar misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in. Just a tactical move considering the amount of left-handers they have in the side. Rahul has been bowling really well for us so sad to leave him out, but Jayant is a quality bowler as well,” Rohit said during the toss.

It will be the first time when Delhi Capitals qualified for the IPL final, since the inception of the tournament in 2008. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have won the title record-four times 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, interestingly all of them came under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was confident after winning the toss and said they will look to post a good total on the scoreboard which can provide a lot of confidence for their bowlers.

“We’ll bat. It really worked out pretty well in the last game. When you have a really good total on the board the bowling gets a lot of confidence. We’ve seen it through the tournament and in a big final runs on the board helps The wicket also looks amazing to bat on. They have been champions through the years and even the way they’ve been playing this season. We have nothing to lose, we have to embrace it and have no regrets at the end of it. The team atmosphere is really motivated, we are in a good mood and have to enjoy the day,” Iyer said.

The defending champions have played dominant cricket throughout the tournament as they also finished top of the table after the group stage with 18 points in 14 games. However, DC have faced their ups and downs throughout the season, as they had a decent start to the season but lost the way in the second half but they bounce back brilliantly in the Qualifier 2 against SRH to seal the spot in IPL final for the first time.

Apart from the IPL title, the race for the Purple Cap will also resume in the game with DC’s Kagiso Rabada currently leading the race with 29 wickets and MI’s Jasprit Bumrah just behind him with 27 scalps in 14 games.