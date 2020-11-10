Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir faced the heat on social media after Delhi Capitals opener Marcus Stoinis registered a golden duck in the IPL final against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Tuesday. MI seamer Boult dismissed him on the very first ball of the match. Gambhir – who had picked Stoinis as the captain of his fantasy team – faced the heat after his poor show during the summit clash. Also Read - IPL 2020 FINAL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS MI vs DC 2020, Score And Online Updates: Rohit, Boult Power Mumbai to Record-Extending 5th Title, Beat Delhi by 5 Wickets

Here is Gambhir's tweet:

Here is how fans reacted:

This is some serious class, sir. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2020

Whenever he backs any player or team , that team or player doesn’t perform — Sachin Chaurasia (@i5achin_) November 10, 2020

In cricket if you speak in hindsight you’re a cheap analyst unlike Gambhir who sticks to what he says and has done what he claims. — SapioSexual (@SapioSe70868279) November 10, 2020

Gambhir bhai right now pic.twitter.com/MDIlqxFZZ4 — Professor राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) November 10, 2020

Gambhir picked Stoinis as the captain of his team because of his good all-round show in the tournament, where he amassed 352 runs in 17 matches and picked up 12 wickets as well. Coming in late in the order, Stoinis gave Capitals the finish they were looking for in some matches and also did a decent job when he opened the batting before the final.

At the time of filing the copy, the Capitals after having opted to bat first was reeling at 42 for three in six overs.