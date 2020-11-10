Former English skipper Michael Vaughan – who has a good understanding of the IPL – predicted the winner of the 13th edition of the league hours ahead of the much-awaited final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Vaughan feels the defending champions are favourites to win the title – which would be their record-extending fifth. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs DC in Dubai: Prediction, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For FINAL

MI would start overwhelming favourites given their experience of being at this stage. The defending champions have a strong Indian core unit, which gives them an advantage going into the summit clash. Also, the fact that MI has got the better of the Capitals on all three occasions the two sides have met this season – gives them an advantage over their opponents.

Predictions have been pouring in from all quarters ahead of the mouthwatering clash. Commentator Aakash Chopra also made a prediction ahead of the final, where he felt the Capitals could stage a surprise if they go into the clash with a good plan.

Chopra feels Marcus Stoinis – who has been in brilliant form – should not open the batting. Chopra feels Ajinkya Rahane should open the batting given the quality of pacers MI has.

“But Stoinis as an opener in front of Mumbai, whose bowling standards are very high, I am not 100% certain if Stoinis will be able to score runs. They may actually go back to Rahane as an opener. I would actually entertain that thought when I see the bowling in front of them – Bumrah, Boult, and Pattinson – would it be possible to slog with the new ball, I am not 100% certain,” the 43-year-old said.

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST and the toss will take place 30 minutes before that.