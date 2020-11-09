Mumbai Indians lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the final of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai and a few players could be game-changers on the night it matters the most. While both teams are loaded with stars, it promises to be a cracker between the two most consistent franchises this season. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, IPL 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 10 Tuesday

But it is a T20 match, one player and one performance could make the all-important difference between the two sides. And the beauty of this final is that both sides have players who can stand up and get counted one last time to win the silverware.

Here are the five players who could make all the difference in the night in the desert.

Rohit Sharma: Eyes would be on him as he has been picked on the Australia tour in the red-ball format despite murmurs of him carrying a hamstring injury. But, Rohit is an asset for any side and hence arrangements are being made to get him fit on time for the Tests. In 11 IPL games this season, Rohit has amassed 264 runs and has played a couple of knocks that gave fans a glimpse of why he is special. He is someone who could take the match away from the opposition if he gets in.

Hardik Pandya: Even if the team is in trouble, Mumbai Indians have Kieron Pollard. In case you get past Pollard, Hardik is there and it is difficult to get past both. This season Hardik has played cameos and got counted towards the back end of the innings. In 13 matches, he has scored 278 runs. With Hardik coming in late in the order, he does not get to face many balls and hence the strike-rate is a good indicator. He ticks that box as well with an emphatic strike-rate of 182.89.

Jasprit Bumrah: The yorker specialist has been hitting the timber regularly and is a game-changer for sure. He can pick wickets in clusters and give you economical overs in the back end. He too like Rohit, is an asset. The pacer has 27 wickets in 14 games this season. He has an economy rate of under seven – which is gold standard in T20 cricket. Bumrah has been sharp this season and he would hope he can do it for the defending champions.

Marcus Stoinis: The Capitals allrounder has been doing the job with the bat and the ball and is the perfect team player. He also opened this season in the Qualifier and did a decent job at the top as well. He is someone who can be a key game-changer and has done it in the past. Given the form he is in, you cannot rule out the possibility of him being the hero in Dubai tomorrow.

Kagiso Rabada: 29 wickets in 16 matches, he got back to the numero uno position – something that has been his for the most part of the season -with a four-wicket spell against Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. The current Purple Cap holder is a game-changer himself. He can rip opponents apart with his sheer pace. It would be interesting to see him bowl to the MI skipper – who is still carrying an injury.

Note: There are many more players like Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton De Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravichandran Ashwin are all big players and anyone could actually make it their night to remember.