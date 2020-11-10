‘Definition of High-Five Changed’ said one of the social media users after Mumbai Indians successfully defended their title by beating Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Dubai. MI beat DC by five wickets to win the summit clash. Social media was abuzz once the winning run was hit. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Full List of Records Set During Mumbai Indians' Fifth Title Win

Former cricketers and celebrities took to social space to congratulate the Rohit Sharma-led side for their emphatic win. Hashtags like #MIWin #OneFamily and #Hitman trended on Twitterverse after Mumbai won the match.

Here is how Twitter lauded the five-time champions.

Another year. Another Mumbai IPL win. Repeat: Fans asking BCCI to make Rohit Sharma the India captain#IPL2020 — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) November 10, 2020

You have to say it is @mipaltan and then the rest. That’s the truth in this tournament. They have been clinical and @ImRo45 5th title. Wow! #MumbaiIndians — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 10, 2020

CHAMPIONS OF #IPL2020 #MumbaiIndians

Never praised #MI much before ! Making it simple they are the best team across all T20 leagues of this world Deserves all d success One of d best season comes to an end ! — ❤ (@Rajj8990) November 10, 2020

CHAMPIONS! Congratulations to #IPL2020 winners, Mumbai Indians! Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult starred as they beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets pic.twitter.com/lhDkeUi0S2 — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2020

BRIEF REPORT

Opting to bat first, the maiden finalists got off to a dreadful start as Trent Boult continued his good work in the powerplays, he sent Marcus Stoinis packing of the very first ball of the game. Soon the Capitals lost two more and were looking in trouble. That is when Rishabh Pant (56 off 38 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (65* off 50 balls) got together to stitch a 96-run partnership and help DC post a healthy 156 for seven in their 20 overs.

Chasing 157, MI openers Quinton De Kock and skipper Rohit Sharma got off to a flyer putting on 45 in merely four overs. Despite losing wickets, MI did not have any problem in getting over the line against the Capitals.