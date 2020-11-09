Ahead of the all-important final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Dubai, former MI cricketer and stalwart Sachin Tendulkar had a motivational message for the defending champions. Tendulkar – who has been closely been associated with the franchise as a player and as a part of the support staff – said that when they walk out to play, it will be the entire nation that will be rooting for them. Also Read - T Natarajan: All You Need to Know About The SRH Pacer Who Replaced Injured Varun Chakravarthy in India Squad For Australia

In a video shared by MI, he said, "When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, you know that it's not just you as an individual, it's the entire force which is with you. The first and most important is One Family. We all stay together, through ups and downs. In Sport, or generally, there are going to be a number of speed breakers along the way especially in this tournament where it moves at a phenomenal pace. It's important that everyone stays together as a tight unit."

The message from the little master should motivate the MI players, who will be eyeing the record-extending fifth IPL title.

Mumbai had a consistent season that saw them win nine games in the group stage out of 14 matches as they finished top of the table with 18 points. Here is a look at MI’s journey into the final.

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Squad:

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.