IPL 2020 SCHEDULE & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Indian Premier League is two-weeks away and the BCCI is to announce the much-awaited fixtures tomorrow, confirmed IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on Saturday. With CSK players and support staff contracting the virus, the tournament has got off to a rocky start on foreign land.

It was reported that the CSK situation has forced the BCCI to postpone the release of the fixtures.

From Suresh Raina to Lasith Malinga, big names have already pulled out of the tournament.

IPL COVID UPDATE

Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and 13 support staff members of the Chennai Super Kings squad have tested positive.

IPL 2020 players ruled out and replacements

CSK – Suresh Raina ruled out – Not yet

CSK – Harbhajan Singh ruled out – Not yet

MI – Lasith Malinga Replacement – James Pattinson

RCB – Kane Richardson Replacement – Adam Zampa

DC- Chris Woakes Replacement – Anrich Nortje

IPL 2020 FULL SCHEDULE

The fixtures are yet to be announced but it is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10.

MATCH TIMINGS

Night matches will start at 7.30 pm IST (6.00 PM UAE time),

Afternoon matches will start at 3.30 pm IST (2.00 pm UAE time).

IPL 2020 Venue

IPL 2020 will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

IPL 2020: TV Broadcast

IPL 2020 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.



IPL 2020 LIVE STREAMING?



The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

IPL 2020 Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Francois Du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, RutuRaj Gaikwad, R. Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Ben Stokes, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Aniruddha Joshi, Akash Singh

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Lokesh Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Murugan Ashwin, Tajinder Singh, Ishan Porel

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Rishabh Pant, Shimron hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, MItchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, SuryaKumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarti, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Full Squad of IPL 2020

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad of IPL 2020

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, T Natarajan, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad