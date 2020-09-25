Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir pointed out on Friday where RCB skipper Virat Kohli went wrong against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai. Gambhir felt bowling Shivam Dube in the last over was not the right move and Dale Steyn or Navdeep Saini would have better option to bowl the last over when KL Rahul was past his hundred and on a song. Also Read - KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rinku Singh For Nikhil Naik Change, Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo's analysis show T20 Time Out, Gambhir pointed out, "I know Shivam Dube bowled well in his first two overs. Yes, you would be tempted to give him a third over, but not the last over. When KL Rahul is already set and batting on 100+, you are walking on the edge, because that can happen. I would have Navdeep Saini or Dale Steyn bowling the last over, even though Steyn is not the best death over. But I would have given the last over to the best bowler of the team," Gambhir said.

Gambhir said even Umesh Yadav would have been a better bet, as Saini had finished his spell in the 17th over. The ex-India opener also said that small mistakes can cost you games in the IPL.

“You finished off Navdeep Saini in the 17th over. Probably, you could have used Umesh Yadav, who did not have the best of the days. But Shivam Dube bowling the last over was a bad calculation Had KL Rahul got out for 86-89, Kings XI would have scored 185, and chasing that would have been a completely different gameplan for RCB. That is how it happened, that is what T20 cricket. Small mistakes can make a huge difference as well. It was a huge impact, especially from those results point of view,” he added.

Rahul played the captain’s knock to perfection as he scored an unbeaten 132* off 69 balls.