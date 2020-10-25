History was made on Saturday as Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring IPL 2020 match. Well, it didn’t concern either team. Rather, a third team – Chennai Super Kings whose mathematical chances of making the cut for the playoffs this season were ended with their win. Also Read - IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Fail to Make Playoffs For the First Time in History

Thus, for the first time since IPL began and in the seasons that CSK have been part of, they will for the first time, not make the playoffs. They have been part of 11 seasons (two years they were suspended) now and out of it, 10 times they have been among the top-four teams.

But not in 2020.

The season hasn’t gone their way that also saw them suffering their first ever 10-wicket defeat.

CSK fans, expectedly were mourning their poor show this time around with some asking for wholesale changes will others wishing for a stronger comeback next year.

#CSK are officially out. My request to the management is let youth play ahead of seniors. It’s time to look forward and look at a gem you found today in Gaikwad. There’s more there, just back them! #CSKvsRCB #RRvMI #IPL2020 @ChennaiIPL — Arup Ghose (@arup_ghose) October 25, 2020

Ya, thats true , but with every win #CSK bound to disturb someone’s applecart — Aditya Chowksey (@AChowksey) October 25, 2020

No hopes now! Just will watch #CSK matches for the sheer love if cricket https://t.co/awWddwfJRR — Kartyk A (@mag_tographer) October 25, 2020

Who would have thought #CSK goes out first at the starting 🙃🙃 — Suresh (@suresh__cp) October 25, 2020

This is why CSK was losing all games.. the day they won they got eliminated. #IPL2020 #IPLinUAE #CSK #CSKvsRCB — Professor Salva 💥 (@professsorsalva) October 25, 2020

So #CSK is officially out of #IPL2020 playoffs! Let’s finish off strong and build a decent team for next season @ChennaiIPL — Bhoopala krishnan R (@BhoopalHere) October 25, 2020

CSK are the second most successful team in terms of title wins in IPL history. They have have won the trophy three times.