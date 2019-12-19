The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council are mulling to host the 13th edition of the cash-rich extravaganza from March 28 to May 24 subject to the availability of the foreign players.

According to a report in Cricbuzz on Thursday, the decision was conveyed to the franchises in a briefing, on Wednesday (December 18) in Kolkata, a day ahead of the auctions.

Among the few changes that will be introduced in the upcoming edition will be a window for loaning out capped players mid-way through the tournament. The payment structure is yet to be finalised, but the loaning of players will only be to the ones who have played a maximum of two matches in the first-half of the tournament.

Last season a five-day window was created for trading uncapped players, but none of the franchises decided to avail of it. A similar window will be open this season as well, which will open the doors to player transfers who have featured in two or fewer games.

Another decision that was taken at the meeting on December 5 was to have an additional umpire to check on no-balls for the upcoming season. There was also a thought to have an additional team to the women’s IPL, but none finalised.

In a late meeting on Wednesday evening, the franchises were also informed about the addition of six more players to the auction list: Vinay Kumar, Robin Bist, Matthew Wade, Jake Weatherald, Ashoke Dinda and Sanjay Yadav.

A total of 971 cricketers from across the globe had put forth their name for consideration. The eight franchisees were handed over the list of the registered cricketers and it was trimmed to 332. A total of 73 spots are up for grabs for the eight franchises combined, of which 29 need to be foreign players.