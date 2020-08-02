The Indian Premier League Governing Council met on Sunday evening to decide the way forward for the T20 League to be held in UAE. With the pandemic scare, there were new rules and timings in place. The IPL GC confirmed that the IPL 13 would start from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Instincts, Behind-the-scenes Work Reason For Chennai Super Kings' Success, Feel Rahul Dravid And N Srinivasan

Here is all you need to know about IPL 13 in UAE: Also Read - Mithali Raj And Co. Welcome BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Announcement on Women's IPL in UAE

1. The tournament will start from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10. This was finalised in the crucial meet that took place. Also Read - I Think MS Dhoni Has Played His Last Game For India: Ashish Nehra

2. 10 double-headers would be there in the 53-day tournament with evening matches starting half an hour earlier at 7:30 PM IST.

3. All the eight teams will leave India after August 26 and each team would be allowed maximum of 24 players.

4. If a player is unwell due to the coronavirus, a replacement would be permitted. This was a big takeaway from the meet.

5. At least till the midway point of the tournament, crowds will not be allowed. After that, a decision would be taken after assessing the situation.

6. Standard Operation Procedures are being worked out in consultation with specialists and a bio-bubble is also being readied.

7. Top hospitals ad doctors are being brought on board to handle the part of the medical protocol of the SOPs.

8. Chinese and all other sponsors have been retained by the BCCI.

9. Women’s T20 Challenge gets approval. 4-team tournament to be held between November 1 and 10 in the UAE.

10. In UAE, only two venues will be used to host matches, which will make sure players do not travel a lot.

It is the postponement of the T20 World Cup that opened the window for the IPL to take place, which is expected to churn a massive revenue.