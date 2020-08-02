With tentatively 47 days to go for the cash-rich Indian Premier League, the IPL Governing Council set to meet today, a range of topics would be discussed which would give more clarity to franchises. Shifting the tournament to UAE still seems to be a far-fetched idea with no clearance yet from the Indian government. Also Read - Jonny Bairstow, David Willey Star as England Beat Ireland by Four Wickets to Win ODI Super League

But many questions could have answers when the IPL GC meet on Sunday afternoon. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is also going to be present for the meet. Also Read - IPL GC Agenda: Members to Get Update on Government's Green Light, Chinese Sponsorship Deals

From scheduling to SOP’s and availability of foreign players, a lot of questions could have answers. Here are the five questions that could have answers by the evening today after the meeting – which is expected to be a marathon one. Also Read - Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar Share Pictures With Same Captions on Instagram, Fans React | POSTS

Confirmation on schedule, travel, and timings:

With no confirmation yet on the schedule, fixtures, and timings the franchises find themselves on the wrong foot. But these could be answered by the evening today as the board seems confident about getting a clearance from the government.

“We are yet to get the final word on the tournament which will then see us get our visas done. We need to understand that at this point in time which is the category under which we shall apply for visas. This is something that the BCCI will have to guide us with,” an official of one franchise said.

Standard Operating Procedures

At a time of the pandemic and with BCCI laying major emphasis on the health of the players, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be the most important thing to take into account. Franchises want a clear guideline on the do’s and don’ts during the coronavirus as the players would be living in ‘bio-security bubbles’.

“We are yet to get clarity when it comes to what is allowed inside the bio-bubble and what is not,” said one team official.

Availability of overseas players

The foreign players play a huge role in a tournament like the IPL. Not only are they important for the franchises but also the revenue. With the Australia-England series, the Lankan Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League. Also, not to forget the South African travel issues, it would be interesting to see how that is managed.

WAG’s

Just like the players, the WAG’s are also a part of the team setup. For years, we have seen players travelling with their wives and girlfriend, during the pandemic, how will this be managed will be interesting to see.

Crowds at Stadiums

While the Emirates Cricket Board is willing to allow 30-50 per cent of fans during matches at the venues, it would again be interesting to see if the BCCI is on the same page or not. Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia has also said that a small number could be allowed keeping all the health guidelines in place.