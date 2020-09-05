Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League citing ‘personal reasons’ on Friday. This happened days after ace batsman Suresh Raina took the same route. Now with days to go for the tournament, CSK finds themselves in the middle of everything – COVID and players pull out. Also Read - Mustafizur Rahman Denied NOC For IPL 2020 After KKR Shows Interest in Him: Reports

A friend of Harbhajan on anonymity rubbished that COVID is one of the reasons why the veteran has pulled out and also said that money is the last thing on his mind. It seems like his wife who is in India could be one of the reasons why Harbhajan pulled out of the cash-rich tournament at the last minute. Also Read - Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan Shine as England Choke Australia to Take 1-0 Lead

“It wasn’t about the Covid cases in the Chennai camp. But if you have a wife and toddler staying in India for three months, your mind will be diverted and you can’t fully focus on the game. Then it doesn’t matter whether you get two crore or 20 crore. Money is last on your mind,” a friend of the player told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Faces Ravindra Jadeja in The Nets as CSK Start Training in UAE | WATCH

Harbhajan had earlier taken to Twitter to confirm his decision and urged privacy from fans.

“I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Harbhajan said that he was indebted to the CSK management for understanding his priorities. “When I told the CSK management about my decision, they were very supportive and I can’t thank them enough for that,” the off-spinner said.

Harbhajan has been regular at the IPL ever since its inaugural season in 2008. He is also the third-highest all-time wicket-taker of the tournament.