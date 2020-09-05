Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League has put the franchise in a spot of bother with two weeks to go for the tournament. CSK has already lost out on Suresh Raina, who, like Harbhajan, pulled out citing ‘personal reasons’ as the cause. Also Read - IPL 2020: Suresh Raina Wants MS Dhoni to Bat at No 3 For CSK in UAE

So, who will replace Harbhajan will be the big question on every CSK fan's mind.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted by InsideSport that the replacement has not been spoken about and it is for the coach and the captain to decide.

“We have still not spoken about calling on any replacement. It is all on the team captain and coach to decide and ask for the replacements. The team will act according to their instructions”, said CSK CEO.

Will he be missed by CSK? A team source said – ‘bowler of the caliber of Bhajji will surely be missed but we have enough firepower in our squad to fight exigencies’.

Harbhajan – who joined the CSK franchise two years ago from MI – has picked 23 wickets in 24 games and is among the highest wicket-takers of all-time in IPL.

CSK still looks strong in the spin department even after Harbhajan has left. They have Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, and Karn Sharma.

To add to their woes, two players and 13 support staff members tested positive for coronavirus last week, which delayed their training date.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has assured owner N Srinivasan that there is nothing to worry about even if more players test positive.

Despite all the woes, CSK on Friday started training and became the last franchise to do so. IPL 19 starts on September 19 and the fixtures are yet to be announced by the BCCI.