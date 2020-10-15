It seems Google search can’t get enough of committing faux pas. A day after the story of how the google search results were showing Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as Afghan legspinner Rashid Khan’s wife went viral, there’s another addition to the list: India cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar, daughter of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Also Read - RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Match 31 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Thursday October 15

A simple search query involving Shubman Gill and his non-existent wife will throw up the name of Sara.

The gaffe seems to be a result of the rumours that Gill, who is currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, is dating Sara.

The rumour mill went into overdrive after Sara shared a story on her Instagram page that showed Gill fielding during KKR’s opening match of the season. And the screengrab was accompanied by a bunch of hear emojis too.

There there’s the fact that the duo regularly comment on each others Instagram posts.

Earlier this year, Sara had congratulated Gill after he had posted a couple of images of his swanky Range Rover on Instagram. India allrounder Hardik Pandya had then teased Gill, writing, “most welcome from her”.

The Reason Behind Bizarre Results

So the big question is: Why does google keep throwing such results? The answer lies in the fact that the search engine is dependent upon automated systems what will be an apt snippet to highlight a search query (here it being Shubman Gill wife).

In the case of Rashid and Anushka, an old story may have played a role. During an interaction with fans on Instagram in 2018, Rashid, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, was asked about his favourite Bollywood actresses.

Rashid replied Anushka and Preity Zinta.

Following that, several websites picked up the interaction with the Anushka angle and that may have messed up with the search engine’s algorithm.

To reduce manual effort, google relies on data from numerous sources and it’s free from any human intervention.