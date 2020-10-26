Live Updates

  • 12:15 AM IST

    Universe Boss, T20 Kings – all hail Chris Gayle!

  • 12:15 AM IST

    KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: Chris Gayle is named Player of the Match award for his fine knock! Gayle is all smiles and then says that he have been working hard, hitting the gym as well. Tells that it’s all about the team and they still have a long way to go. On him running quick singles and doubles, Gayle says that it was important to adjust. Praises Mandeep for his superb knock. Says that he wanted to ease the pressure off him. Tells that it has been tough for him, losing his father. Adds that he wanted to win it for him and it was a special moment when he pointed skywards after getting to his half-century. Says that Narine has got him out quite a few times in the past but this wicket wasn’t suitable for him and he wanted to make a most off it. Mentions that the coaches asked the senior members to step up for these games and is happy he could do so. Ends up by saying that the youngsters in the team are telling him not to retire.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Brilliant knock by Mandeep Singh, he deserves these hugs!

  • 11:11 PM IST

    The Kolkata bowling began brilliantly! Their bowlers kept it tight initially. Wickets is what they needed but that did not come. They did get Rahul but had no answers to the Gayle-Mandeep partnership. To be honest the bowlers can’t be blamed. It was a poor batting effort from Kolkata and 150 was never going to be easy to defend on a wicket which was good to bat on and boundaries which are quite short.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KKR vs KXIP 2020 Scorecard: A very convincing win for Kings XI Punjab to make it 5 in 5! To be honest this total was always under par and it proved to be at least 30 runs short from being a competitive total. Rahul and Mandeep started things off slowly but that was fine when you are chasing 150. Rahul departed but then Gayle walked out and took the game by its scruff. He attacked the spinners who were managing to keep it tight till then and his innings not only released the pressure but got Mandeep going too. In the end, the two added a 100-run stand with both scoring half tons. Gayle did fall towards the end but Mandeep and Pooran ensured there were no more wickets to fall and took their side over the line.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    Punjab romp to an easy win vs Kolkata!

  • 11:00 PM IST

    KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: Here’s the winning run! Shortish and around the middle from Ferguson, Nicholas Pooran hops and drops it towards the leg side and takes a single. Kings XI Punjab (150/2 in 18.5 overs) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (149/9) by 8 wickets. Mandeep 66*, Gayle 51

  • 10:55 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live: OUT! TAKEN! Lockie Ferguson removes Chris Gayle for 51. Gayle gone but he has done his job. A slower bouncer from Ferguson, Gayle first wants to leave it alone but at the last moment tries to run it down to thrid man. He knows the fielder is inside the ring. However, the ball hits the upper part of the bat and lobs towards short third man. KXIP 147/2 in 18.1 overs vs KKR (149/9)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KKR vs KXIP 2020 Scorecard: SIX! BOOM! What a shot! Mandeep at his best, what an innings this has been from him – 11 from the over. Pat Cummins misses the yorker, by just but it is good enough for Mandeep. He gets under it and powers it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Kings XI Punjab 147/1 in 18 overs, need 3 runs to win vs Kolkata Knight Riders (149/9)

  • 10:52 PM IST

    KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: FOUR! Top shot! Full and wide outside off from Krishna, Mandeep Singh slams it over extra cover and finds the fence. KXIP 141/1 in 17.4 overs vs KKR (149/9)

KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020, Match 46 Dream11 IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Varun Chakravarthy picks up the big wicket of Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul for 28 to dent their 150 chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 46 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Shubman Gill's solid half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's 40-run cameo propel Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/9 in 20 overs vs Kings XI Punjab in match 46 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets in one over to put Kings XI Punjab on top vs Kolkata Knight Riders. TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Mandeep Singh hammered a brisk 66 not out off 56 balls, Chris Gayle slammed 51 off 29 balls, and pacer Mohammed Shami captured three wickets to guide Kings XI Punjab to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match on Monday, and remain in fray for the playoffs. The KL Rahul-led KXIP won the toss and restricted KKR to 149 for nine wickets in 20 overs, and then overhauled the target – 150/2 in 18.5 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Mandeep and Gayle were associated in a 100-run partnership for the second wicket that took them to the brink of the big win. In the KKR innings, KXIP speedster returned Shami retured excellent figures of 3/35 in his four overs. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Dinesh Karthik Gets Trolled After Another Failure

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, KXIP (150/2 in 18.5 overs) Beat KKR (149/9) by 8 Wickets in Sharjah

Earlier, KKR opening batsman Shubman Gill returned to form with a half-century, but Kings XI Punjab came back to apply brakes and restrict them to 149 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Gill scored a 45-ball 57 and shared an 81-run partnership with skipper Eoin Morgan for the fourth wicket. Morgan made 40 off 25 balls. Lockie Ferguson hammered a 13-ball 24 to give some respectability to the total. Also Read - KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 46 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 26

KKR vs KXIP SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.