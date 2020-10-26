

















KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020, Match 46 Dream11 IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 46 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live a cricket blog of match 46 of IPL 2020 between KKR vs KXIP from Sharjah here. Varun Chakravarthy picks up the big wicket of Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul for 28 to dent their 150 chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 46 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Shubman Gill’s solid half-century and captain Eoin Morgan’s 40-run cameo propel Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/9 in 20 overs vs Kings XI Punjab in match 46 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets in one over to put Kings XI Punjab on top vs Kolkata Knight Riders. TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest KKR vs KXIP, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and KKR vs KXIP IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs KXIP 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami Propel Kings XI Punjab to Top Four in Points Table, Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 Wickets

Mandeep Singh hammered a brisk 66 not out off 56 balls, Chris Gayle slammed 51 off 29 balls, and pacer Mohammed Shami captured three wickets to guide Kings XI Punjab to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match on Monday, and remain in fray for the playoffs. The KL Rahul-led KXIP won the toss and restricted KKR to 149 for nine wickets in 20 overs, and then overhauled the target – 150/2 in 18.5 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Mandeep and Gayle were associated in a 100-run partnership for the second wicket that took them to the brink of the big win. In the KKR innings, KXIP speedster returned Shami retured excellent figures of 3/35 in his four overs. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Dinesh Karthik Gets Trolled After Another Failure

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, KXIP (150/2 in 18.5 overs) Beat KKR (149/9) by 8 Wickets in Sharjah

Earlier, KKR opening batsman Shubman Gill returned to form with a half-century, but Kings XI Punjab came back to apply brakes and restrict them to 149 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Gill scored a 45-ball 57 and shared an 81-run partnership with skipper Eoin Morgan for the fourth wicket. Morgan made 40 off 25 balls. Lockie Ferguson hammered a 13-ball 24 to give some respectability to the total. Also Read - KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 46 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 26

KKR vs KXIP SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.