KXIP vs RR, Match 50, IPL 2020 Highlights

Eyeing a win to stay in the playoffs race, Rajasthan Royals came up with the goods against Kings XI Punjab – who had won five on the row – in Abu Dhabi on Friday. After winning the toss, the Royals opted to field. Punjab got off to a disastrous start as they lost Mandeep Singh early. But then it was KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who put on a 100-run stand to power Punjab to a decent 185/4 in 20 overs. Gayle missed his century by a run.

Chasing 186 to win, the Royals got off to a blistering start as Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes went great guns. They laid the platform for the chase. Samson too chipped in with a quickfire 48. The Royals eventually went over the line bringing an end to Punjab's dream run.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer