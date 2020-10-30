Live Updates

    Eyeing a win to stay in the playoffs race, Rajasthan Royals came up with the goods against Kings XI Punjab – who had won five on the row – in Abu Dhabi on Friday. After winning the toss, the Royals opted to field. Punjab got off to a disastrous start as they lost Mandeep Singh early. But then it was KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who put on a 100-run stand to power Punjab to a decent 185/4 in 20 overs. Gayle missed his century by a run.

    Chasing 186 to win, the Royals got off to a blistering start as Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes went great guns. They laid the platform for the chase. Samson too chipped in with a quickfire 48. The Royals eventually went over the line bringing an end to Punjab’s dream run.

    Buttler and Smith are on fire. They have come good when the team needed them the most. The Royals are making 185 not a big target. They eventually win by seven wickets and 13 balls to spare. Rajasthan beat Punjab by seven wickets and 13 balls to spare.

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Buttler and Smith are now looking to better their net run rate. They are on the attack and looking to finish this quickly. Back to back boundaries, Smith is looking in top form. Just when the Kings were looking to come back, Royals have once again taken the initiative from the. Four more from Smith, he is on a roll. RR: 175/3 in 17 overs

    Buttler comes in, Royals still in control of the match.

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Jordan into the attack with his second over. He has already got a wicket tonight, that too of Stokes. Smith picks up a single. Royals are in total control of the proceedings. Samson flicks it for a boundary. Samson coming up with the goods in a must-win game. Two more, the Royals get closer. RR: 140/2 in 14 overs

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Ashwin continues, he has done a decent job tonight. Punjab need a couple of wickets to turn the tide. Smith will look to bat through. Good over thus far, Samson spoils it with a six. RR: 128/2 in 13 overs

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Smith paddles it for a couple. He is ideal in such a situation. Smith picks up a boundary, keeps the tempo going. That was slapped! Bishnoi quicker through the air. RR: 119/2 in 12 overs

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Ashwin continues, the Royals need to take this deep. They should not give away their wickets. Samson and Uthappa are well set. They are now knocking it around without taking risks. Uthappa hits a flat six, it was proving to be a good over, Robin has changed everything. Trying to clear the ground again, he fails. Nelson does the trick! RR: 111/2 in 11 overs

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Samson looks in good touch he hits Bishnoi for a six. There is no dip in the intent from the duo in the middle. They are very much in track with the chase. RR: 103/1 in 10 overs

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Arshdeep with his third over. Samson picks it up and clean off the bat all the way for a six. That is a great shot by the little man. Just when the asking rate was climbing, Samson pulls this out from nowhere. He picks a single after that. That six will release the pressure. RR: 89/1 in 9 overs

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh Also Read - IPL 13: Three Losses Don't Make Delhi Capitals a Bad Team, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer