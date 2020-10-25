

















RR vs MI 2020 IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Match 45 Dream11 Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 45 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, RR vs MI Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 45 of IPL 2020 between RR vs MI from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest RR vs MI, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 20 RR vs MI IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Ben Stokes smashes brilliant hundreds as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets to keep IPL 2020 playoff hopes. Royals beat MI by 8 wickets in match 45 of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Hardik Pandya’s belligerent knock of unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls propel Mumbai Indians to 195/5 in 20 overs vs Rajasthan Royals in match 45 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Jofra Archer picked up his second wicket as he removed Saurabh Tiwary for 34 to dent Mumbai Indians finish versus Rajasthan Royals in match 45 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bat vs Rajasthan Royals in match 45 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and RR vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - RR vs MI 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Ben Stokes Slams Hundred as Rajasthan Royals Beat Mumbai Indians by 8 Wickets to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Ben Stokes – 107 not out – and Sanju Samson – unbeaten 54 – made a mockery of a target of 196 Mumbai Indians had set for Rajasthan Royals as they helped overhaul it with eight wickets and nearly two overs to spare in an Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. It was Stokes’s second IPL century and his highest score in T20s. RR ended their innings on 196 for two wickets in 18.2 overs in reply to table-toppers MI’s 195/5 wickets in 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'Goodbye, Come Back Stronger' Twitter Erupts After CSK Knocked Out of Playoffs Race

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, RR (196/2 in 18.2 overs) Beat MI (195/5) by 8 Wickets in Abu Dhabi

Despite the defeat, MI remain perched at the top position with 14 points from 11 matches while RR moved to sixth place with 10 points from 12 games. The competition for the fourth is heating up. Each team plays 14 league matches, at the end of which the top four teams qualify for the final, to be played on November 10. Stokes’s century not only garnered a much-needed win for the Royals — who are still afloat in the league — but also outshone Hardik Pandya’s blitzkrieg – 60 off 21 balls – which had earlier propelled MI to a competitive looking total. Also Read - IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Fail to Make Playoffs For the First Time in History

Chasing the challenging target, RR lost opener Robin Uthappa – 13 and Steve Smith – 11 early with their scorecard reading 44/2 in 4.4 overs. Both the RR players were picked by James Pattinson – 2/40. However, both Stokes and Samson dusted off their rustiness in style as their sensible batting left the MI bowlers struggling. The duo steered RR to 100 runs in 10.2 overs before wrapping things off in 18.2 overs.

RR vs MI SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.