IPL 2020 Highlights RR vs SRH, Match 40, Dubai

Hyderabad got a much-needed win to stay alive in the compitition with a eight-wicket win over Rajasthan on Thursday in Dubai. David Warner won the toss and opted to field first and his bowlers were on the money straightaway. Jason Holder playing his first match of the tournament emerged as the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to restrict the Royals to 154 in their stipulated 10 overs. Chasing 155, Hyderabad got off to a dreadful start as Archer removed Warner and Bairstow in quick succession.

It was Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar who took their time early on, but once set they took them on. The duo put on a 10-run partnership to take Hyderabad over the line in the do-or-die encounter. The Royals are now in a tricky spot when it comes to qualification.

RR vs SRH SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.