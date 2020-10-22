Live Updates

    Hyderabad got a much-needed win to stay alive in the compitition with a eight-wicket win over Rajasthan on Thursday in Dubai.

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Shankar is playing brilliantly on the off side, he is playing with the field. Archer under pressure for the first time tonight. This time, he goes mid-on, four more. Now, straight, a skimmer that goes for a four. Archer’s slower ball, picked and punished. SRH: 130/2 in 16 overs

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Manish and Shankar is now looking to knock singles and pounce on bad balls. They are playing risk-free cricket. The 100-run partnership comes up. The two Indian batsmen are playing well, they should make sure they do not give it away now. SRH: 118/2 in 15 overs

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Shankar has played brilliantly, he has shown why he is highly-rated. Gopal needs a wicket or two now or else the game is getting out of hand. SRH: 113/2 in 14 overs

    RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: Pandey and Shankar are taking the game deep while keeping up with the rate. Important innings for both players in the context of their careers. Shankar smokes it for a six down the ground. SRH: 108/2 in 13 overs

    RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: Pandey has come up with the goods, he has not been slow in getting the runs. He has played at a good rate and has brought Hyderabad back into the game after Archer’s double. Another boundary, this time it is Shankar who joins the party. Another boundary, this time over extra cover. SRH: 94/2 in 11 overs

    A timely fifty by Manish Pandey keep the hopes of Hyderabad going after Archer removed theer openers. The game is not yet over as a couple of wickets will bring Rajasthan right back in it.

Hyderabad got a much-needed win to stay alive in the compitition with a eight-wicket win over Rajasthan on Thursday in Dubai. David Warner won the toss and opted to field first and his bowlers were on the money straightaway. Jason Holder playing his first match of the tournament emerged as the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to restrict the Royals to 154 in their stipulated 10 overs. Chasing 155, Hyderabad got off to a dreadful start as Archer removed Warner and Bairstow in quick succession. Also Read - IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Says Cricket Has Given Him The Platform to 'Fight For The Right Causes'

It was Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar who took their time early on, but once set they took them on. The duo put on a 10-run partnership to take Hyderabad over the line in the do-or-die encounter. The Royals are now in a tricky spot when it comes to qualification. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Predicted Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips, Sharjah Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Full Squads And Weather Forecast For Match 41

RR vs SRH SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer. Also Read - CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 41 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 23 Friday

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.