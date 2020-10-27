Live Updates

  • 10:58 PM IST

    Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs

  • 10:56 PM IST

    With a wicket still left, Deshpande continues to impress. This time he hits another boundary. Natarajan under pressure, he would like to end it here.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    With this little cameo by Deshpande, he could very well get a promotion in the batting order in the next match. He can come ahead of Ashwin in the batting order.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    Deshpande hits Holder for a boundary straight back down the ground, but it is too little too late. He picks up a couple of the next. Tushar has flat-batted that for a six. Where was he?

  • 10:49 PM IST

  • 10:42 PM IST

  • 10:40 PM IST

    Pant should look at this as an opportunity to spend some time in the middle and get some confidence back. In the meanwhile, Natarajan picks Rabada as Hyderabad lose No 7.

  • 10:34 PM IST

    The intent from the Capitals has been missing today. The top-order failed and the middle-order too could not get going. Hyderabad has completely outplayed Delhi. But how important was the toss because it seemed the flick of the coin played a crucial role and Iyer made a mistake right at the start.

  • 10:16 PM IST

    Hyderabad bowlers are carefully taking the pace of the ball and making it difficult for the Capitals. Shankar is bowling well. With a win, Hyderabad will keep their hopes of playoffs alive.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs DC, IPL 2020: Pant pulls for a single, he is looking to up the ante. Iyer needs to go for it as well. Iyer OUT.

SRH vs DC, Match 47, IPL 2020 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 47 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 47 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 47 of IPL 2020 between SRH vs DC from Dubai here. Also Read - MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 48 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST October 28 Wednesday

SRH vs DC SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh. Also Read - MI vs RCB 11Wickets Hints And Team Prediction: IPL 2020 Captain, Vice-captain For Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium October 28

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav. Also Read - IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Feels No Drastic Changes Are Needed at Mumbai Indians