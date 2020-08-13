After the VIVO title sponsor exit, there is more trouble for the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) after the streaming deal between Hotstar and Jio TV has been called off. With 37 days to go for the thirteenth season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, BCCI has a lot on its plate to sort out. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Undergoes Coronavirus Test Ahead of Season

As per a report by e4M, both Hotstar and JioTV could not reach an agreement on the IPL deal and the same has been called off now.