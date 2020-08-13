After the VIVO title sponsor exit, there is more trouble for the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) after the streaming deal between Hotstar and Jio TV has been called off. With 37 days to go for the thirteenth season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, BCCI has a lot on its plate to sort out. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Undergoes Coronavirus Test Ahead of Season
As per a report by e4M, both Hotstar and JioTV could not reach an agreement on the IPL deal and the same has been called off now.
"In March negotiations regarding streaming of live IPL matches on Jio TV through Hotstar were still on, but the parties had not come to an agreement. The deal is supposedly off now. However, you would not know until last minute, anything can happen," said the expert who did not wish to be quoted.
Gopa Kumar COO, Isobar India reckoned that with no deal with Jio this year, the reach of Hotstar is going to take a hit.
“Because there is no deal with Jio this year, the reach will come down for Hotstar. While there would be a definite push given by Hotstar for their subscription numbers and many would have got added to the platform during this COVID situation, it will still definitely be nowhere near what they would have got from the Jio tie up,” Kumar said.
The T20 tournament is scheduled to start on September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. Three venues would be used for the tournament to avoid traveling and most sides have already started assembling players. CSK in all likelihood would be the first franchise to reach UAE on August 22.