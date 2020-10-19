Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians played out one of the memorable matches in the history of Indian Premier League with the winner being decided after two Super Overs. After MI posted 176/6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, their opponents managed an exactly 176/6 in their 20 overs with the contest ending in a tie. Also Read - IPL 2020: Will CSK Look For Dwayne Bravo's Replacement if He's Ruled Out? CEO Replies

Next up, Super Over.

But even that wasn't enough as Mohammed Shami bowler superbly to defend six runs as MI and KXIP again scored six runs each.

Over to Super Over 2.

Here things changed. MI batted and set KXIP 12 runs to win. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal finished the job in four deliveries resulting in wild celebrations in the KXIP camp.

The nerve-shredding contest had everyone engaged and left few ‘shaking’ and even ‘dead from inside’.

Here’s a selection from some of the top reactions after the epic match.

“Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort Team work at its best,” KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta.

“I am dead inside,” KXIP allrounder James Neesham.

“Agarwal ji ka jawaab nahi. Great save on the boundary and doing it with calmness with the Universe Boss in the second super over. What a Sunday!” India batting legend Virender Sehwag.

“Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday” India batting legend Yuvraj Singh.

Just the best game in the #Dream11IPL. Actually, maybe, ever. Both teams had chances, both teams blew them, both had great performances and between them they gave us a spectacle! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

Apparently if there is another super over Anil Kumble will have to Bowl to Mahela and Zaheer to Andy Flower. #IPL2020 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 18, 2020

Even the super over wasn’t ready to choose between the two teams https://t.co/9c4PaYiJLT the end two point went to the team which required it the most #KingsXiPunjab #klrahul #deepakhooda #mohammedshami #MayankAgarwal #Gayle — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 18, 2020

Was this the best game in then history of Indian Premier League?