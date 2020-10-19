Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians played out one of the memorable matches in the history of Indian Premier League with the winner being decided after two Super Overs. After MI posted 176/6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, their opponents managed an exactly 176/6 in their 20 overs with the contest ending in a tie. Also Read - IPL 2020: Will CSK Look For Dwayne Bravo's Replacement if He's Ruled Out? CEO Replies
Next up, Super Over.
But even that wasn't enough as Mohammed Shami bowler superbly to defend six runs as MI and KXIP again scored six runs each.
Over to Super Over 2.
Here things changed. MI batted and set KXIP 12 runs to win. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal finished the job in four deliveries resulting in wild celebrations in the KXIP camp.
The nerve-shredding contest had everyone engaged and left few ‘shaking’ and even ‘dead from inside’.
Here’s a selection from some of the top reactions after the epic match.
“Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort Team work at its best,” KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta.
“I am dead inside,” KXIP allrounder James Neesham.
“Agarwal ji ka jawaab nahi. Great save on the boundary and doing it with calmness with the Universe Boss in the second super over. What a Sunday!” India batting legend Virender Sehwag.
“Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday” India batting legend Yuvraj Singh.
Was this the best game in then history of Indian Premier League?