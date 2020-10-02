Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni would be leading his side against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at Dubai hoping to get back to winning ways. While he will be doing that, his wife Sakshi – who has been used to visiting stadiums during the IPL – would be watching all the action from home as fans are not allowed to enter stadiums during the pandemic. Ahead of the big clash, Sakshi said she is already missing Dhoni and also added that she is not missing rooting for her husband from the stadium. Also Read - LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match 14 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Dhoni & Co Will Look to Get Back to Winning Ways at Dubai

"I am not really missing it (attending IPL in a stadium) as I am following it diligently on TV, but I miss my husband. Honestly, it would've been difficult for Ziva and me to be in the bubble for over two months," said Sakshi as quoted by InsideSport.

She also spoke of OTT platforms and its importance during the pandemic and why she is inclined to get into the entertainment business.

“I have paid more attention to the process of putting thought and idea into creative action. The joy of seeing a concept being brought to life on the screen keeps me engrossed, and we ensure the process is quality driven. When we were developing ‘Roar Of The Lion’, we thought it was the perfect time to venture into the entertainment industry,” she added.

CSK v SRH

This is the clash of the two bottom-placed teams and both sides will look to get their campaign on track. At Dubai, fans would hope Dhoni – who has been batting lower down the order – promotes himself higher in the order and get among the runs. The good news for CSK is that Ambati Rayudu would be making a comeback.

The Hyderabad franchise would rely heavily on Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, and Manish Pandey. Their middle-order is yet to be tested.