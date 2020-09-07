Young Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw – who is renowned for his attacking style of batsmanship – gave us a glimpse of his inner talent. During the Capitals net session, Prithvi opted to roll his arm over to everyone’s surprise and did a fairly good job. He bowled leg-spin and it looked like he is inspired by former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne, as his action was quite identical to the legend. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020: David Miller Nearly Hits Ankit Rajpoot During Rajasthan Royals Training Session | WATCH

It would be interesting to see if the Capitals use him as a surprise option during the course of the 53-day tournament in UAE. Shaw in all probability opens the batting with the experienced Shikhar Dhawan and the dup will be shouldering the responsibility of getting the side off to good starts.

Shaw made a brilliant international debut against West Indies becoming the second-youngest after Sachin Tendulkar to score a century.

The Capitals look a batting heavy unit and it would be interesting to see how they go about in the first few games of the tournament as early momentum could be the key in a long tournament like the IPL.

The Capitals play their tournament opener on the second day of the league against Kings XI Punjab.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.