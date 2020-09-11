MS Dhoni – who announced his international retirement last month – has been in ominous form in the nets ahead of the Indian Premier League. During a recent training session, Dhoni hit a monstrous six and the ball went out of the park. The shot stunned CSK opener Murali Vijay, who kept praising the shot from the sidelines. Also Read - England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Maxwell, Marsh Slam Fifties Get AUS Back on Track

The 39-year old will hold the key for CSK in the upcoming IPL. CSK has gone through a lot last week, from players pulling out of the tournament to players and 13 support staff members contracting the coronavirus. But, all that has happened around the franchise does not seem to have affected the skipper, who looks raring to go. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Bowls Left-Arm Spin During Delhi Capitals Nets | WATCH

Reacting to his Dhoni’s monstrous hit, CSK opener Vijay and team manager Russell Radhakrishnan was also left in awe as Russell asked, “Ball lost?”. In the video, Vijay can also be heard saying “Is it power Russ, is it power”. “I don’t know, you tell me,” Russell responded. Also Read - IPL in UAE: Delhi Capitals Will be in The Top Four And Are Actually my Title Contenders, Says Aakash Chopra

Here is the monstrous six by Dhoni:

Dhoni has not played cricket for over 18 months since India’s exit at the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. Eyes would be on him to see the kind of form he is in.

CSK was the last franchise to start training and that must have spoilt their plans. CSK had a six-day training programme in Chennai before heading to UAE.

CSK will play the tournament opener on September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians.