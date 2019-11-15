Delhi Capitals today revealed a list of retained players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 Auction which is to be held next month in Kolkata. The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 14 players which includes three overseas players.

The retained players include Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, along with Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan. Delhi Capitals have also retained three overseas players which include South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, West Indian all-rounder Keemo Paul and Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Meanwhile, the IPL franchise which finished third last season, has released six Indian and three overseas players with Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa, all having been released. The three overseas players who have been released include South African duo of Chris Morris and Colin Ingram, along with New Zealand left-hander Colin Munro.

The off-season has also seen Delhi Capitals earlier trade Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians, Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab, Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians, and the duo of Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals, while having brought in experienced players in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

“At Delhi Capitals, we have always believed that the core of the team has to include Indian players. The last few years we have had a lot of youngsters who have added a lot of exuberance, and last year we were successful in bringing in some experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma. This year also we have added two highly experienced and seasoned performers in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Both are match winners, and have years of experience at this level. We do believe that we have retained players who make our side a very formidable one going into the next season, and we will only get stronger and better from hereon,” said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra, on the occasion.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the players we have released for their time with the Delhi Capitals franchise, and would like to wish them all the very best for their respective futures,” said Malhotra.

Please find below the finalized Delhi Capitals squad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 Auction:

RETENTIONS:

INDIANS:

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer

4. Rishabh Pant

5. Axar Patel

6. Amit Mishra

7. Ishant Sharma

8. Harshal Patel

9. Avesh Khan

10. Ravichandran Ashwin

11. Ajinkya Rahane

OVERSEAS:

1. Kagiso Rabada

2. Keemo Paul

3. Sandeep Lamichhane

RELEASES:

INDIANS:

1. Hanuma Vihari

2. Jalaj Saxena

3. Manjot Kalra

4. Ankush Bains

5. Nathu Singh

6. Bandaru Ayappa

OVERSEAS:

1. Chris Morris

2. Colin Ingram

3. Colin Munro

TRADES:

1. Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians

2. Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab

3. Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians

4. Rahul Tewatia & Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals