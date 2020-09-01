English pacer Jofra Archer – known for his prophecies – seems to have got it right again. One of his old tweets on CSK star Suresh Raina is going viral. He had tweeted in 2014 and after Raina pulled out of the upcoming season of the IPL due to ‘personal reasons’, that tweet is grabbing eyeballs as fans are reacting. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Players Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad And Support Staff Members Test Negative For Coronavirus

Here are two tweets:

How raina out? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 27, 2014

Raina reportedly left for India after reaching UAE because unidentified assailants had slaughtered his uncle and his aunt is critical and that is the reason why he had to fly back. Raina missing the IPL will be a massive setback for the side, but skipper MS Dhoni has assured owner N Srinivasan that there is nothing to worry about even as two CSK players and members of the support staff tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the veteran cricketer took to Twitter and urged Punjab police and the CM of the state to look into the matter and book the criminals.

“What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support,” Raina said in a tweet.

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” he added.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10.