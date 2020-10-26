Dinesh Karthik – who stepped aside as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders following bad form – has accounted for another failure against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Monday. His series went from bad to worse when he scored a duck and was dismissed by Mohammad Shami in his first over. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Score, IPL Today's Match Live Updates Online Match 46: Bishnoi Snares Morgan to End Dangerous Stand, Gill Solid For KKR

After edging the ball, Karthik went for the DRS straightaway. The replay showed that he had got an edge on that and had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Also Read - KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 46 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 26

Karthik has now got eight single-digit scores in 12 IPL games this season. His poor show drew trolls on social space as fans critcised him for his form. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP in Sharjah: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Sharjah Weather Forecast For Match 46

Joke of the year 😂😂 — pubg (@pubg75112241) October 26, 2020

Dinesh Karthik knows that today is an important game vs #KXIP and after coming at no 4 goes in 2 balls scoring none! Completely out-of-form! #KXIPvsKKR #IPL — Yash Prasad (@imYash07) October 26, 2020

I think @DineshKarthik is the main issue for @KKRiders .He should drop himself and make way for @siddhesshlad or any other Indian wickets keeper & batsman.@KKRiders @Bazmccullum #IPL2020 — Harshil Gandhi (@imharshil96) October 26, 2020

And DK is a very experienced cricketer. The spontaneous DRS call vi’s-a-vis an umpire of standing who didn’t take time – 😳 — Vincent Sunder (@vincentsunder) October 26, 2020

@DineshKarthik DK bhai ab chod do cricket tumse na ho payega 😭😭😭😭 — Mohammed Jamal (@Mohamme42508871) October 26, 2020

Kolkata was put in to bat after Eoin Morgan lost the toss. The Knight Riders got off to a disastrous start as they lost three wickets in the first couple of overs. They now need to rebuild and get to score where they feel their bowlers can defend it in a small ground like Sharjah.