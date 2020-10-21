Sunil Narine – whose suspect bowling action has been cleared – could make a comeback in the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. If that is the case, then out-of-form may have to sit out. This would be a very big move considering Russell is a proven match-winner, but looking at his form and his knee-injury – the Knights could be forced to take this hard call. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 21

At the moment, Kolkata – who is at the fourth spot in the points table with 10 points – look good to make it to the playoffs. Narine has done a decent job this season, where he may not have picked many wickets – but ensured he kept a lid on the run-scoring. In a couple of matches, he was also given the duty of bowling in the backend, and he did a good job at that.

At the toss against Hyderabad, Eoin Morgan said that Narine would have featured in that game as his action was cleared, but the franchise did not pick him as he was unwell and the KKR franchise did not want to risk him at that stage of the tournament, knowing very well that more important matches will follow.

KKR vs RCB PREVIEW

Kolkata will be high-on-confidence when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Lockie Ferguson shined on his season debut as he picked up three wickets during the match and two in the Super Over against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Virat Kohli-led Challengers have been rather consistent this season and would like to take a step closer to playoffs with a win over Kolkata. They beat KKR in their first encounter in this year’s IPL and would start with their noses in front in the tie.