Dinesh Karthik redeemed himself after registering a golden duck in a must-win game against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams eyeing a win, Karthik was expected to fire and give KKR the finish they were after. Karthik did not come good with the bat but made up for it and more with a breathtaking catch to send Royals opener Ben Stokes back in the hut early in the chase. What made the catch special was the fact that Karthik – being a natural right-hander – took the blinder with his left.

It was a big moment in the match because Stokes is a player who can change the fortunes of a match single-handedly and is a proven match-winner. KKR was looking for early wickets defending 192 in a must-win game. It is not certain that the team that wins the match makes the Playoffs, but they will keep their hopes alive.

Earlier in the tournament, Karthik stepped aside as captain of the franchise and hand over the mantle to Eoin Morgan. His call to take a call as big as this was slammed by various cricketers.

Karthik is a veteran and is expected to come up with match-winning performances, but he seemed to have been not in the right frame of mind and that has continued with him all season.

Kolkata would like to win the game against Rajasthan and boost their chances of making it to the playoffs.