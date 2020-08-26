Lionel Messi has finally informed Barcelona that he would like to leave Camp Nou a year in advance of his contract. This has given way to massive speculations as to where will the six-time Ballon D’Or-winner go. While Man City and Chelsea are emerging as top contenders to get the 33-year old on board, IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have also shown interest in getting the services of the Argentine star. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer Fee is Whopping €200 Million if he Wants to Leave Barcelona

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 In light of recent rumours, Delhi Capitals would like to confirm that a bid for #LionelMessi has not been made. — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2020

It is also reported that the club will not let go of the skipper easily and are readying up to fight a legal battle as the Argentine wants to be released a year ahead of the completion of his contract, citing coronavirus as a reason.

“In principal, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now,” wrote Spanish sports daily Marca. “It’s the first step towards opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million),” his lawyers faxed this to Barcelona.

Messi’s decision to leave Camp Nou – a club he has spent two decades with – comes after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

With the summer window inching closer, it would be interesting to see who can get the Argentine star.