Come Sunday and there will be a big question mark over whether CSK skipper MS Dhoni will play against Kings XI Punjab or not. As per a report in InsideSport, Dhoni is not 100 per cent fit, but will still go ahead and play the match in Dubai – where the temperatures are expected to be up in the 40s.

After the match against SRH, Dhoni said that he was coughing and struggling because of the dry conditions.

"I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off," he had said.

The report also revealed that the CSK skipper has been resting for the past 24 hours and the support staff is doing everything possible to get him ready for the game.

Speculations were being made after Dhoni looked tired in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where CSK lost the match.

CSK – who have lost three on-the-trot – would look to get back to winning ways. Fans would be hoping Dhoni – who has also faced backlash on social media for his negative tactics – will play the Sunday clash.

Meanwhile, coach Stephen Fleming has hinted that CSK may not make any changes to the side on Sunday in Dubai.

“Both Watson and Jadhav are looking for substantial contributions. Shane can light the fuse at any stage and Kedhar the same.

“It’s just our fourth game so it’s pretty early in our cycle of form, but there is no doubt there is pressure and they will be feeling it more than what I am talking about,” Fleming said ahead of the game.