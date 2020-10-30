Live Updates

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Rajasthan off to a kick-start, they need to continue and that is important. Arshdeep goes short, Stokes smashes it for a boundary. Stokes picks up a quick single. Stokes flicks it for a boundary. RR: 30/0 in 3 overs

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Stokes finds the gap and picks up his second boundary of the night. Shami offers width and Stokes needed no further invitation. Stokes tries the scoops, misses. Stokes nearly caught, living dangerously is the Royals opener. Stokes pinches a quick single. Uthappa picks up a six, class written all over it. RR: 21/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:35 PM IST

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: No it is Uthappa with Stokes. Arshdeep will start with the new ball. He will look for an early wicket. This young man has bowled the tough overs this season and done a good job at it. Arshdeep starts with no slip. He is getting early swing. Stokes picks two. RR: 9/0 in 1 over

  • 9:27 PM IST

    The 186 chase will not be easy for Rajasthan, they need to keep wickets in hand and lay a platform to gun down this target. Ben Stokes would open in all probability with Buttler.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Rajasthan needs 186 to win.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Archer with his last over. Yorker to start with, Gayle can only get a single. Gayle has now hit 1000 T20 sixes. Six from Gayle, he is on 99. 99 off 63 balls, what a knock, what a showman. KXIP: 185/4 in 20 overs

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Tyagi bowls a fulltoss, Maxwell starts with a boundary, could not have hoped for a better ball to get started. Two consecutive dots, good from Tyagi. Maxwell picks up a single, Gayle on strike. For Gayle, he needs three sixes, which means three balls. Gayle hammers it for a six. Two more balls needed. KXIP: 170/3 in 19 overs

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Gayle swats it hard for a boundary. He needs 23 more to get to a ton. Wide from Stokes, he is trying to keep it away from Gayle’s hitting zone. Pooran picks up a single, Stokes changing his pace. Gayle smashes another six. Out, Pooran caught in the deep. KXIP: 162/3 in 18 overs

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Tyagi into the attack, this would be a difficult scenario for the youngster as both the Punjab batsmen will look to come hard at him. Good thus far by Tyagi, he would not like to give a boundary of the last ball. Oh, it is SIX. KXIP: 148/2 in 17 overs

KXIP vs RR, Match 50, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 50 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi. See the latest Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 50 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer