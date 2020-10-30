Live Updates

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Stokes into the attack, this is good to see. Gayle is well set and is looking ominous and Rahul has been in good form, the Royals could be in for a long night. KXIP: 70/1 in 8 overs

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Spin for the first time tonight and it is Shreyas Gopal. Both the players are good against spin, interesting to see their approach. Gayle smashes it for a six, no ground is big for him. KXIP: 62/1 in 7 overs

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Varun with his third, Rahul goes aerial, does not get it off the middle of the bat, but picks up a couple. This time he gets all of it and it is a sixer. This could be expensive. Good comeback by Varun, a dot ball. Rahul flicks it for a couple. KXIP: 59/1 in 6 overs

  • 7:57 PM IST

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Bowling change, Kartik comes in. But is this the right move with Gayle around? Gayle hits a boundary, just as we said it. This time it is a SIX, it was short and hit flat. The youngster is under pressure already. He gets another boundary, this is mayhem in the middle. Gayle is rolling back the years. KXIP: 39/1 in 5 overs

  • 7:52 PM IST

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Varun continues and he is wayward again. He would like to correct his line. Gayle pulls it for a six and announces himself. It may not have come of the middle of the bat, but it was good enough. Gayle dropped, it was high and was difficult. Gayle picks two. This time Gayle flicks it for a single. KXIP: 25/1 in 4 overs

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Rahul picks up a boundary, but that was streaky again. With that boundary, Rahul reaches 600 runs in the year. He has been in top form. Archer is bowling with a lot of confidence on his side. Rahul carves it to the third man boundary to pick up a single. KXIP: 14/1 in 3 overs

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: After a successful first over from Archer, Varun Aaron will start from the other end. He starts with a wide. Gayle has walked into the centre and joined Rahul. Both would be expected to rebuild. Gayle makes room, finds the fielder. Two wides from Aaron. KXIP: 5/1 in 2 overs

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Archer to start proceedings as expected. Mandeep Singh and KL Rahul open for Punjab. Punjab needs to start well. Archer searching for swing upfront. Rahul punches it straight to the fielder. Archer starts with a slip. Rahul off the mark with a single. Archer picks Mandeep, Stokes takes a blinder. KXIP: 1/1 in 1 over

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 50 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi. See the latest Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 50 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 50 of IPL 2020 between KXIP vs RR from Dubai here.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer