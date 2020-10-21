Live Updates

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020: Morris starts proceedings, on target straightaway. Gill and TGripathi will look to get off to a good start. Morris has been sensational, he has picked up nine wickets in four matches. Gill off the mark with a single. Banton is padded up. KKR: 3/0 in 1 over

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi ready to roll. Will Kolkata look to attack early, something they have not done thus far. But Morgan will again hold the key along with Karthik in the middle-order.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: We are almost ready for the blockbuster to begin. At the toss, both captains wanted to bat first. KKR has made two changes – Krishna replaces Mavi and Banton in for Russell. Ferguson would be the x-factor for Kolkata.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Interesting to see that Kolkata will be after ages be playing without their stars – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Also, where would Banton bat in the line-up. Karthik will have the responsibility to give impetus to the innings in the backend with all his experience.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    Kolkata wins the toss and opts to bat.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: Will Kolkata look to come hard in the powerplay, something they have not been able to do… Looks like Tripathi will open today as he warms up.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    It is a high-stakes clash when Kolkata take on Bangalore. Have you picked your Fantasy Team for the humdinger tonight? Given the form, Lockie Fergusson and AB De Villiers would be hot picks.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    Bangalore thrashed Kolkata by 82 runs when the two sides met the last time. But Kolkata seems to have found an x-factor in Lockie Ferguson who picked up five wickets (three in his four overs spell and two during the Super Over) in his season debut against Hyderabad. The Bangalore franchise would be vary of him and it would be interesting to see how they take him on.

LIVE Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to maintain the momentum they generated from a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their return fixture of the IPL match 39 on Wednesday. New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson roared into the tournament with exceptional figures of 3/15 besides 2/2 in the Super-Over to help KKR beat SRH in their previous fixture. It was the 29-year-old's first match of the season and he stepped at a time when their pace spearhead Pat Cummins is struggling to get wickets. While Andre Russell (0/29 from 2 overs) turned out to be expensive partly due to the injury he sustained before the start of his final over, the others — Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav — were economical.

KKR vs RCB SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube