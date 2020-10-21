Live Updates

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: Kuldeep hits a boundary, something we have not seen today. Morris would not like to go for any more boundaries. Ferguson plays it in no man’s land and picks two. KKR: 83/8 in 20 overs

    LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020: Siraj continues and he wraps Ferguson on the pads. Umpire says not out, he straightaway goes for the review and it is given not out eventually as there was inside edge on that. KKR: 74/7 in 19 overs

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB: Morris in the attack, Bangalore side would be extremely proud of their performance today. This has been dreadful from Kolkata, they have a lot of thinking to do. This is not the first time, they have been inconsistent with the batting and have been lucky to some extent in winning a couple of games. KKR: 68/7 in 18 overs

    LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020: It has been a day to forget for Kolkata after winning the toss and opting to bat first. KKR: 65/7 in 17 overs

    LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020: Sundar continues as Bangalore choke Kolkata in the middle-overs after destroying the top order. Morgan hits a much-needed boundary of a sweep. He is out. KKR: 57/7 in 15.4 overs

    LIVE | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020: From here on in, Morgan holds the key if KKR want to go past the 100-run mark. Bangalore has been hot today as they have looked like a champion side. Kohli is over the moon with his boys doing brilliantly. KKR: 51/6 in 15 overs

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Bangalore, IPL 2020, Match 39, Abu Dhabi: Two lefties in the middle as Sundar continues. The boundaries have been rare today. RCB in the box seat. KKR: 47/6 in 14 overs

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Bangalore, IPL 2020, Match 39, Abu Dhabi: Chahal picks another wicket. Cummins is back in the hut, this is going from bad to worse for Kolkata. Morgan now holds the key to take KKR over 100. Kuldeep joins the skipper. KKR: 40/6 in 13 overs

LIVE Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to maintain the momentum they generated from a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their return fixture of the IPL match 39 on Wednesday. New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson roared into the tournament with exceptional figures of 3/15 besides 2/2 in the Super-Over to help KKR beat SRH in their previous fixture. It was the 29-year-old's first match of the season and he stepped at a time when their pace spearhead Pat Cummins is struggling to get wickets. While Andre Russell (0/29 from 2 overs) turned out to be expensive partly due to the injury he sustained before the start of his final over, the others — Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav — were economical.

KKR vs RCB SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube