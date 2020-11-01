

















Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 54 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 54 of IPL 2020 between KKR vs RR from Dubai here. Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy shine with the ball as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals in 60 runs in match 54 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Pacer Pat Cummins picked up a four-wicket haul to put Kolkata Knight Riders in a strong position as Rajasthan Royals. choke in 192 chase in Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith depart cheaply for Rajasthan. Kartik Tyagi picked up the big wicket of dangerous Andre Russell as Rajasthan Royals dent Kolkata Knight Riders charge. Jofra Archer removes Nitish Rana for a golden duck as Rajasthan Royals spoil Kolkata Knight Riders’ start in IPL 2020. TOSS – Steve Smith wins Toss as Rajasthan Royals opt to field vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score and KKR vs RR IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Fans Call it Most Competitive League in The World | POSTS

They have just given their playoffs qualification hopes a lift and Rajasthan Royals will look to sustain the momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in another must-win Indian Premier League game in Dubai on Sunday. Besides a victory in their last league game, the inaugural edition winners will also need other results to go their way if they are to make the playoffs of the lucrative event, in its 13th edition now. The best-case scenario for Rajasthan would be Kings XI Punjab losing their last match and Sunrisers Hyderabad winning no more than one in their last two outings. In that case, RR will go through with 14 points, without net run-rate coming into play. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Dinesh Karthik Redeems Himself, Takes a One-Handed Catch For The Ages to Send Ben Stokes Packing in Dubai | WATCH VIDEO

However, Rajasthan’s first task is to do what is within its control — win the match against the Knight Riders and then hope for the best. Given the tight situation, the bigger the margin of win, the better it will be for the Steve Smith-led side. The Royals can certainly look forward to their batting at the Dubai International Stadium. Their talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes has just won a Man-of-the-Match award, having made a breezy half-century after picking up two wickets, in the team’s win over Kings XI Punjab on Friday. The 2019 World Cup final hero getting his mojo back, at such a crucial juncture of the tournament, is great news for the Royals. And, needless to say, a bad one for KKR as the leading all-rounder can singlehandedly influence the outcome of a game. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Dinesh Karthik Gets Trolled After Golden Duck in Dubai, Twitterati Blame Him For Hurting Playoff Chances

While they have as many points as Rajasthan and Punjab, Kolkata’s road to the playoffs looks the toughest, thanks to their abysmal net run rate. Their only chance of qualification is if they beat Royals and finish on 14 points, with none of the other contenders reaching that tally. That seems improbable, the last two successive losses badly hurting their prospects. Nevertheless, the likes of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, captain Eoin Morgan in batting and Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti with the ball would like to give it their all.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.