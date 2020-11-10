

















Load More

MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard IPL 2020 FINAL Live Score, IPL FINAL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 FINAL Live Score, IPL Final 2020 Live tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Live Score, Live cricket IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Final Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard from Dubai here. See the latest MI vs DC, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Final Live Score, MI vs DC IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant fifties power Delhi Capitals to 156/7 in 20 overs versus Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 final in Dubai. Nathan Coulter-Nile removes Rishabh Pant for 56 after Delhi capitals wicketkeeper played a crucial knock to bring his team back into the contest versus Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals fight back versus Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 final in Dubai. Jayant Yadav removes Shikhar Dhawan for 15 as Mumbai Indians take full comman in IPL 2020 final versus Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Trent Boult double strikes jolt Delhi Capitals as Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane depart cheaply, Mumbai Indians on top vs Delhi Capitals. TOSS – Shreyas Iyer wins Toss as Delhi Capitals opt to bat vs Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and MI vs DC IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs DC in Dubai: Prediction, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For FINAL

The unmatched legacy and hegemony created by the ‘galacticos’ of Mumbai Indians will be thoroughly challenged by a young Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer, who will lead a passionate-but-unpredictable Delhi Capitals in a cracker of an Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Tuesday. After 52 days of the most closely-contested and widely-watched edition played on alien land in the backdrop of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI can pat itself for pulling off a near-flawless tournament that gave people a chance to withdraw from prime time negativity that dominated the air space. And now, it’s the coronation time with IPL’s most successful skipper Rohit Sharma itching to win his fifth title amid a stormy couple of weeks. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Gautam Gambhir Picks Marcus Stoinis as Captain in His Fantasy Team, Gets Trolled After Capitals Opener Registers Golden Duck

LIVE SCORE IPL 2020 Today Match, DC 156/7 in 20 overs vs MI in Dubai

On the other hand, the Capitals, a team that had flattered to deceive for a dozen editions, will finally realise its potential on the grand stage of T20 cricket. There hasn’t been too many editions where the two most deserving teams squared off in a summit clash unlike this edition where Mumbai reached the finals winning 10 out of their 15 games while Capitals, despite a slump, managed to triumph in nine out of their 16 games. There haven’t been too many teams that have shown the flair and balance of Mumbai Indians, an envy for any opposition. Sample this scary piece of statistic and one can gauge the might of Mumbai Indians. In all, their players have hit 130 sixes compared to Capitals’ 84. The sub-plots and little battles within are going to be enticing. These include a young captain Iyer trying to show his wares, Ricky Ponting stamping his credentials as an astute tactician, and Suryakumar ensuring that chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi eats a humble pie. IPL final will grab all eyeballs but possibly miss that man from Jharkhand who has been a regular feature in the finals since 2017. MS Dhoni will be missed in an IPL final but then cricket just like life will go on at its own pace Also Read - IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab to Retain KL Rahul, Anil Kumble; Likely to Release Glenn Maxwell And Sheldon Cottrell After Poor Show: Report

MI vs DC SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.