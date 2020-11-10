Live Updates

  • 9:21 PM IST

    MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL, IPL 2020 FINAL Live Score and Updates: OUT! RUN OUT! Mumbai get a wicket on the last ball as well. Kagiso is run out when he was running back to the bowler’s end, for the second. Fullish ball around off, Iyer looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It falls safely in front of the man at long-off. It is the last ball and hence they try to go for the second, after taking a single. Surya was the man at long-off, releases the throw to Coulter-Nile. The bowler collects and whips the bails off at his end, Rabada is miles short. DELHI CAPITALS 156/7 in 20 OVERS vs MUMBAI INDIANS | SHREYAS IYER 64*, PANT 56, BOULT 3/30

  • 9:15 PM IST

    MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2020 FINAL LIVE: SIX! Waited this time, waited for it, slower ball dispatched. It was short as well, Shreyas Iyer sits up nicely to be hit. Iyer goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket. Gets a maximum. 150 up for Delhi Capitals as well.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    IPL 2020 FINAL Match Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL Live: OUT! CAUGHT! Nathan Coulter-Nile removes Axar Patel for 9. NCN gets his second of the evening. Anukul Roy, the substitute fielder, takes it. Short and slow outside off, Axar does not read that well, he goes for the pull. Gets it uppishly but straight into the hands of Anukul at deep mid-wicket. He did not have to move an inch. Delhi 149/6 in 19.2 overs vs Mumbai

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE Cricket Score IPL 2020 FINAL, MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL Live: Review time! Mumbai Indians’ review as an appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Bumrah straightaway wanted the review but it seemed the impact was outside off. NOT OUT! Umpire’s call it is and Shreyas stays. Fullish on the stumps, Shreyas moves a touch to the offside and looks to flick. To the naked eye, he seems to have missed it. It hits his pads and goes to the leg side. Bumrah appeals but the umpire does not concur. He straightaway indicates to his skipper to take a review. And a review is in. In comes Ultra Edge, no spike. What does Ball Tracker have to say? Umpire’s call – Not out.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    ‘Captain Iyer’ leading from the front!

  • 9:09 PM IST

    FOUR! Pace there, Axar Patel is off the mark with a four! Short and wide outside off, Patel cuts it fiercely through backward point, places it well wide of third man and the ball runs away into the fence. DC 141/5 in 17.5 overs vs MI in Dubai

  • 9:07 PM IST

    MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL, IPL 2020 FINAL Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Trent Boult removes Shimron Hetmyer for 5. Lovely slower ball from Boult. It may look simple for many of us at home but it was a difficult ball to execute. It was short and outside off, Hetmyer is done in by the lack of pace there. He fails to read it and adjust well. He looked to steer that to third man but ends up hitting it uppishly to Coulter-Nile at short third man. The Aussie squats and takes it with ease. Delhi Capitals 137/5 in 17.3 overs vs Mumbai Indians

  • 9:01 PM IST

    IPL 2020 FINAL Match Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL Live: FOUR! Not perfectly timed but good enough for a boundary. Short and wide outside off from Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas hops and strokes it over Pandya at mid-off. Pandya gives it a chase but the ball beats him to the deep cover fence. DC 130/4 in 16.3 overs vs MI in Dubai

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE Cricket Score IPL 2020 FINAL, MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL Live: FOUR! Nice inside out shot from Shimron Hetmyer. Full and around off from Jayant Yadav, he comes on the front foot and lifts it over covers. It was well wide of the man at long-off, the fielder runs there but to no avail. Delhi 125/4 in 16 overs vs Mumbai

  • 8:58 PM IST

    Massive wicket for Mumbai, how much will it cost Delhi?

MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard IPL 2020 FINAL Live Score, IPL FINAL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant fifties power Delhi Capitals to 156/7 in 20 overs versus Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 final in Dubai. Nathan Coulter-Nile removes Rishabh Pant for 56 after Delhi capitals wicketkeeper played a crucial knock to bring his team back into the contest versus Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals fight back versus Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 final in Dubai. Jayant Yadav removes Shikhar Dhawan for 15 as Mumbai Indians take full comman in IPL 2020 final versus Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Trent Boult double strikes jolt Delhi Capitals as Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane depart cheaply,  Mumbai Indians on top vs Delhi Capitals. TOSS – Shreyas Iyer wins Toss as Delhi Capitals opt to bat vs Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The unmatched legacy and hegemony created by the ‘galacticos’ of Mumbai Indians will be thoroughly challenged by a young Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer, who will lead a passionate-but-unpredictable Delhi Capitals in a cracker of an Indian Premier League final in Dubai on Tuesday. After 52 days of the most closely-contested and widely-watched edition played on alien land in the backdrop of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI can pat itself for pulling off a near-flawless tournament that gave people a chance to withdraw from prime time negativity that dominated the air space. And now, it’s the coronation time with IPL’s most successful skipper Rohit Sharma itching to win his fifth title amid a stormy couple of weeks. Also Read - IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Gautam Gambhir Picks Marcus Stoinis as Captain in His Fantasy Team, Gets Trolled After Capitals Opener Registers Golden Duck

On the other hand, the Capitals, a team that had flattered to deceive for a dozen editions, will finally realise its potential on the grand stage of T20 cricket. There hasn’t been too many editions where the two most deserving teams squared off in a summit clash unlike this edition where Mumbai reached the finals winning 10 out of their 15 games while Capitals, despite a slump, managed to triumph in nine out of their 16 games. There haven’t been too many teams that have shown the flair and balance of Mumbai Indians, an envy for any opposition. Sample this scary piece of statistic and one can gauge the might of Mumbai Indians. In all, their players have hit 130 sixes compared to Capitals’ 84. The sub-plots and little battles within are going to be enticing. These include a young captain Iyer trying to show his wares, Ricky Ponting stamping his credentials as an astute tactician, and Suryakumar ensuring that chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi eats a humble pie. IPL final will grab all eyeballs but possibly miss that man from Jharkhand who has been a regular feature in the finals since 2017. MS Dhoni will be missed in an IPL final but then cricket just like life will go on at its own pace Also Read - IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab to Retain KL Rahul, Anil Kumble; Likely to Release Glenn Maxwell And Sheldon Cottrell After Poor Show: Report

MI vs DC SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.