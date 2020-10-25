Live Updates

  • 11:37 PM IST

    RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: Ben Stokes, the PLAYER OF THE MATCH, says that it felt bittersweet to be honest. Adds that he would have preferred to be back in form 2-3 games ago. States that the training that he had before this game was the best he had since he came here. Goes onto say the pitch was coming onto nicely and he did not find it difficult. Adds that they tried to put pressure on the bowlers who came onto bowl. Tells that it has been a difficult time for him hopes that his performance gave some happiness at home.

  • 11:34 PM IST

    A memorable win for Rajasthan Royals, courtesy ‘Ben Stokes special’!

  • 11:34 PM IST

    Earlier in the day, Hardik Pandya’s 60 off just 21 balls helped Mumbai Indians reach 195 after being in trouble in the middle overs. He was absolutely brilliant with the bat and he took the bowlers apart. No one had a clue as to how to bowl to him on this wicket and he made merry. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav also contributed to the cause. Rajasthan bowlers were not upto the makr and it was only Gopal and Archer who did well while others faltered. But it proved to be not enough in the end as Ben Stokes came back to form with a roaring century and took Rajasthan home with 10 balls to spare.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: Take a bow, Ben Stokes! Everyone knows what he is capable of and he has proved againthat what a destructivce player he is. He along with Sanju Samson has taken Rajasthan to a victory over Mumabi by eight wickets and 10 balls to spare. That was ome dominance in the run chase. Steven Smith will be a happy man. Rajasthan did not start well with the bat as they lost Uthappa early and Smith did not last long as well. There would have been alarm bells ringing as Stokes was not in good form coming into this game just like Samosn but they proved everyone wrong as Stokes was magnificent as he reached his century and took Rajasthan home. It was just mesmerizing to watch as he took the bowlers apart. This is the Stokes that we all have come to know and Rajasthan would hope that he continues to perform like this in their upcoming games. The thing that would have pleased them would have been Sanju Samson. He gave himself time at the start and then found the boundaries at will. He gave able support to Stokes and they ended up on the winning side. Very rarely do you see such a big score chased down by Rajasthan without Jos Buttler being in the stick of the things.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Stokes Storm Arrives in Abu Dhabi!

  • 11:12 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online RR vs MI 2020 Scorecard: FOUR! There’s the game! What an innings! Full toss outside off from James Pattinson, Ben Stokes drives it through the extra cover region and picks up a boundary. Rajasthan Royals (196/2 in 18.2 overs) beat Mumbai Indians (195/5) by 8 wickets | Stokes 107*, Samson 54*

  • 11:09 PM IST

    RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: SIX! CENTURY FOR BEN STOKES! Stokes has arrived to the Indian Premier League. It took some time but he has arrived. What an innings from Ben Stokes. Everyone thought that he is struggling to open but he has proved everyone wrong. He gets there in style as well. Short ball on middle, Stokes hammers the slog over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum. Rajasthan 192/2 in 18.1 overs, need 4 more to win vs Mumbai (195/5)

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates RR vs MI 2020 IPL Live: EDGED AND FOUR! Everything Ben Stokes touches is turning into gold! Short ball around middle from Bumrah, Ben Stokes looks to pull but it takes the top edge and goes over the keeper’s head for a boundary. Rajasthan 182/2 in 17 overs, need 14 more to win vs Mumbai (195/5)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RR vs MI LIVE Scorecard: DRINKS! What a performance so far from Ben Stokes and Rajasthan Royals so far. They have taken Rajasthan close to a victory and they should get there easily. This has been a thorough performance from these two. Stokes is nearing his century while Samson has played beautifully. Mumbai need a miracle if they need to win this game. Can they make a comeback? RR 171/2 in 16 overs, need 25 runs to win vs MI (195/5)

  • 10:55 PM IST

    Samson looks in fine touch – brilliant from Royals batsman!

RR vs MI 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 45 Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 45 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, RR vs MI Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 45 of IPL 2020 between RR vs MI from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest RR vs MI, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 20 RR vs MI IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Ben Stokes smashes brilliant hundreds as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets to keep IPL 2020 playoff hopes. Royals beat MI by 8 wickets in match 45 of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Hardik Pandya’s belligerent knock of unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls propel Mumbai Indians to 195/5 in 20 overs vs Rajasthan Royals in match 45 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Jofra Archer picked up his second wicket as he removed Saurabh Tiwary for 34 to dent Mumbai Indians finish versus Rajasthan Royals in match 45 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bat vs Rajasthan Royals in match 45 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and RR vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020: 'Goodbye, Come Back Stronger' Twitter Erupts After CSK Knocked Out of Playoffs Race

Captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness would be a concern for defending champions Mumbai Indians as they aim to continue their dominant run, while a depleted Rajasthan Royals would hope to stay afloat when the two teams clash in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Mumbai roared back to form by crushing Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets on Friday after their Super Over loss to the Kings XI Punjab. RR, on the other hand, lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in their last game. Table-toppers MI are on course to make it to the play-offs but the game is crucial for Rajasthan, who are languishing at seventh place and a loss would mean a step closer to elimination. Questions remain on whether Rohit, who suffered a hamstring injury and missed the game against CSK, will be available on Sunday for MI. But Rohit’s absence was hardly felt on Friday as the young Ishan Kishan – 261 runs – launched into CSK bowlers with gusto. So did Quinton De Kock – 368 runs, continuing his sublime run. In the event of Rohit missing out on Sunday as well, the two will open again. MI bowlers are also wreaking havoc, especially New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, who are lethal upfront and in death. Also Read - IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Fail to Make Playoffs For the First Time in History

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, RR (196/2 in 18.2 overs) Beat MI (195/5) by 8 Wickets in Abu Dhabi

For Rajasthan, the biggest worry is the form of skipper Steve Smith, who has made 265 runs from 11 matches and a misfiring top-order. In the course of the season, Rajasthan have made constant changes at the top and that has hurt them badly. The team does possess quality players like Ben Strokes – 110 runs, Sanju Samson – 272 runs and Jos Buttler – 271 runs, but the trio has failed to deliver collectively. With two crucial points at stake, the management would be hoping that the three-click on Sunday, something which has not happened this season. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia – 224 runs and 7 wickets – has been a revelation with both the bat and ball, but too much is being left for him to achieve. On the bowling front too, RR lack consistency. Only Jofra Archer – 15 wickets has been effective with his pace but has failed to get support from fellow pacers Karthik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ankit Rajpoot, who have 12 wickets combined. Spinner Shreyas Gopal has leaked 343 runs from 11 games. Also Read - IPL 2020 Playoffs And Final Schedule Announced: Dates, Venues And Timings, All You Need to Know

RR vs MI SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.