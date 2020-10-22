Live Updates

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RR vs SRH: Archer gets Royals of to a dream start as he gets Warner early in the piece. Manish Oandey comes in early to join Bairstow. Interesting to see how they approach the chase. Rajpoot with the next and Bairstow picks up a boundary. Archer was near-perfect in his opening over. A little pull and a top-edge goes for a six. SRH: 15/1 in 2 overs

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Archer paddles it for a boundary, this is ridiculous. Natarajan bowling the last. Archer gets a single, he is annoyed with himself. Four more balls to go. Dot ball, this is good from Natarajan. Single for Tewatia. RR: 154/6 in 20 overs

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Holder has been phenomenal tonight. He has picked three in his first IPL match of the season. He picked two wickets in one over and looks good for another. RR: 140/6 in 19 overs

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Parag gets a six, he is playing a brilliant cameeo, just what the doctor ordered. Natarajan under pressure. Another boundary for Parag. RR: 134/4 in 18 overs

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: The Royals would have 160-170 in their minds, but it will not be easy to get that. Young Parag has joined the experienced Smith. The dismissal of Buttler was big and that makes one think id=f it was the right move to get him in at No 4. RR: 117/4 in 17 overs

    Shankar gets his man, Buttler out.

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Interesting to see how the Rajasthan team react to the loss of two wickets. Two international stars in the middle for them. Rashid is doing a brilliant job tonight. RR: 103/3 in 15 overs

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Field spread out as two new batsmen come in the middle. Hyderabad on top. It is Rashid again. The body language of the Hyderabad players has changed. RR: 90/3 in 13 overs

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RR vs SRH, Match 40, Dubai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 40 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 40 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here.

RR vs SRH SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.