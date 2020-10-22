Live Updates

  • 8:03 PM IST

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Shankar into the attack and Stokes nearly gets caught. Samson looks in good touch. Samson drives it for a single. Stokes has found the going tough, he is not picking gaps and finding fielders. Also Stokes is finding the fielders. RR: 46/1 in 6 overs

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Samson off the mark. He is a high class player and now he owes it for his team. It is a big day for the Royals. Sandeep into his third over and he has done a decent job thus far. Samson smashes it past cover and long off for a boundary, no chance for the fielder. Another half-volley and no stopping Samson. RR: 43/1 in 5 overs

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: There was never a run there, Uthappa committed himself too much and could not get back on time. Samson joins Stokes, this is exciting. RR: 33/1 in 4 overs

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Stokes picks up a cheeky boundary. Uthappa runout.

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Uthappa and Stokes are off to a cautious start. Sandeep is operating and you bet one of the two in the middle will go for it sooner rather than later. Uthappa flicks it for a six, top tier. His balance was great. Punches it for a single. RR: 22/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rajasthan would not like to lose a wicket in the powerplay, they have been guilty of most dismissals during field restrictions. Holder is as expected getting bounce with his height. Uthappa bangs it for a boundary. Short and Robin pounces on it. RR: 7/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | RR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Uthappa at the top of the order for Rajasthan with Stokes – who would like to get going and live up to his potential. Sandeep Sharma to start proceedings. Uthappa off the mark, Stokes would look to get his eye in and get going. Stokes gets going with a single. RR: 2/0 in 1 over

  • 7:28 PM IST

    The umpires make their way to the centre as the Hyderabad side get into a huddle and there you go, the two Rajasthan openers walk in.

  • 7:18 PM IST

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RR vs SRH, Match 40, Dubai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 40 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 40 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 40 of IPL 2020 between RR vs SRH from Dubai here.

RR vs SRH SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.