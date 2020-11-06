Live Updates

  • 6:28 PM IST

  • 6:17 PM IST

    With three back-to-back wins, a confident Hyderabad side will be looking to march ahead in the IPL 2020 when they take on Bangalore in the Eliminator in Abu Dhabi tonight!


    Who will have the last laugh – Kohli or Warner?
  • 5:41 PM IST

  • 5:37 PM IST
    Head to Head (Last Five Games)

    * Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets, 2020

    * Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs, 2020

    * Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets, 2019

    * Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs, 2019

    * Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
  • 5:34 PM IST

    Chahal will hold the key for Bangalore. He has been in top form, picking 10 wickets in the last seven games, while Chris Morris has six to his name in an equal number of matches. Rashid Khan has been in good form in Abu Dhabi having picked five wickets this season in three matches.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    Kohli against Sandeep Sharma would be a battle to watch out for. The pacer has got the better of the RCB skipper seven times in IPL history – the most by any bowler. Also, Hyderabad was the side that beat Bangalore in the 2016 final – the last time RCB reached the playoffs.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    Hyderabad would like to carry on the momentum and beat Bangalore – who would be a little down on confidence. The Warner-led side beat defending champions Mumbai in their must-win group-stage game to make the playoffs cut, whereas the Kohli-led side lost their last group-stage match against Delhi Capitals. All in all, with both teams having players in form and match-winners – it could be anyone’s game on the night that matters.

SRH vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, Eliminator 1 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Abu Dhabi. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Eliminator 1 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of Eliminator 1 of IPL 2020 between SRH vs RCB from Abu Dhabi here. Also Read - How IPL Table Toppers Have Fared on Way to Finals

RCB

Probable XI: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris/Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan