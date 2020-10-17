Live Updates

  • 4:29 PM IST

    RR vs RCB Live Score: A tight over from Yuzvendra Chahal – four singles in it and a wide. Buttler is batting on 19 off 17 while Smith is on 7 off 8. Score 96/3 in 12 overs

  • 4:26 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Shahbaz Ahmed continues as well. Two singles off his first two deliveries before Jos Buttler decides to open up and shimmies down the track for a six over long-off. Three more singles follow and 11 runs from Ahmed’s second over. Score 91/3 in 11 overs

  • 4:23 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Yuzvendra Chahal continues after the first strategic time-out. Four singles from his second over. Steve Smith left alone a leg-break from Chahal and looked a bit surprised after the on-field umpire didn’t signal it as wide. RR 80/3 in 10 overs

  • 4:17 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Spin from both the ends now. Left-arm orthodox Shahbaz Nadeem into the attack now. Seven runs from the over including a four to Jos Buttler – driven through cover. Two new batsmen are in the middle for Rajasthan Royals now – captain Steve Smith and Jos Buttler. RR 76/3 in 9 overs

  • 4:13 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): OUT! Sanju Samson plays a poor shot and ends up being caught by Chris Morris for 9 off 6. Chahal slows down his pace and Samson still goes with the lofted shot. It goes high and Moorris makes no mistake at long-off. RR 69/3 in 7.5 overs

  • 4:11 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): OUT! That’s a big wicket for Royal Challengers Bangalore! Robin Uthappa departs after a quickfire 41 off 22. He struck seven fours and a six. Chahal strikes in his first over. He tosses it up and lures Uthappa into going for a big shot. He connects but doesn’t get the distance as Aaron Finch catches it in the deep.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Navdeep Saini continues. And Robin Uthappa continues his hitting spree. He walks down the track and sends the ball crashing through covers for a four. And then immediately picks up the short delivery to pull it away to mid-wicket for back-to-back fours. 10 runs from the over. RR 62/1 in 7 overs

  • 4:01 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): RCB end Powerplay on a high with Chris Morris providing the first breakthrough with the scalp of Ben Stokes. Five runs and a wicket from the over. RR 521/1 in 6 overs

  • 3:59 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): OUT! Ben Stokes has been dismissed on 15 off 19. Morris outfoxes Stokes with a slower delivery and he ends up going for the shot even before the ball reached him. It kisses the glove and nestles into the hands of wicketkeeper AB de Villiers. RR have lost their first wicket. RR 50/1 in 5.4 overs

  • 3:56 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Navdeep Saini inserted in place of Washington Sundar. He drops his second delivery short and Ben Stokes pulls it away for a four. Off the final delivery, Uthappa gets a top-edge and Kohli was running backwards after the ball but it drops well in front of him. Uthappa survives. 9 runs from the over. RR 47/0 in 5 overs

IPL Live Score RR vs RCB, Match 33

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020. Match no. 33 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB has won five of its eight games on the back of all-round performances but seemingly blundered in the eight-wicket defeat to laggards KXIP on Thursday. On the other hand, the Royals’ campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line. Also Read - RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 33 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST Saturday, October 17

RCB’s five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Royals, on the other hand, lie at the seventh spot in the points table with just three wins from eight outings. Against KXIP in Sharjah, AB De Villiers, who has been in fine form, was sent in to bat at number six, a baffling decision by the RCB. Left-hander Washington Sundar (13) and Shivam Dube (23) were promoted up the order to accompany skipper Kohli in the middle. Also Read - IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir on Real Reason as to Why Dinesh Karthik Handed KKR Captaincy to Eoin Morgan

The experiment didn’t work as all three batsmen struggled with the South African scoring just two off five balls. To add to RCB’s woes, while defending the total, Kohli decided to save the in-form Sundar for the big-hitting Chris Gayle, who came to bat in the eighth over. That gamble didn’t pay off either as the 41-year-old Jamaican smashed the young off-spinner for four sixes.

Full Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (captai), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

RR: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.