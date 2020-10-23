Live Updates

  • 8:16 PM IST

    CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul Chahar removes MS Dhoni for 16. Big, big scalp for Mumbai. Got to feel for Chennai in this season, nothing is really going their way. Dhoni’s eyes lit up there but he only got an edge on it. Tossed up outside off, the leg-break, Dhoni looked to whack that over covers but there was a lot of spin there. Dhoni does not read that well, it takes the outside edge and de Kock pouches onto it. Chennai Super Kings 30/6 in 6.5 overs vs Mumbai Indians

  • 8:14 PM IST

    CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Live: SIX! That is more the Dhoni we all know! Floated outside off from Rahul Chahar, MS Dhoni comes down the track and powers this mightily over long-off for a maximum. Chennai 30/5 in 6.3 overs vs Mumbai

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Worse possible start by CSK ever?

  • 8:11 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates CSK vs MI 2020: OUT! CAUGHT! Ohh… he has hit it straight to the fielder! Trent Boult removes Ravindra Jadeja for 7. Chennai have never lost five wickets inside the Powerplay but it has been that sort of a season for them this one. Shortish ball on off from Boult, it does not bounce as much off the surface though. Jadeja skips down the track and pulls it but does not time it well. It goes low to Krunal Pandya at short mid-wicket who takes it safely. CSK 21/5 in 5.2 overs vs MI in Sharjah

  • 8:04 PM IST

    CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: FOUR! Third boundary of the over – much needed runs for Chennai these are. It has gone fine and Jadeja picks up four. Full on middle and leg from Bumrah, Jadeja flicks it to the fine leg fence. Chennai 18/4 in 4 overs vs Mumbai

  • 8:03 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score CSK vs MI IPL 2020: EDGED AND FOUR! Well, that would not have carried though, even if there was a slip fielder there. Full and outside off from Bumrah, Dhoni looks to drive but an outside edge is induced. It goes through the vacant slip region between the keeper and the second slip. A boundary as it goes to the third man boundary. CSK 10/4 in 3.1 overs vs MI in Sharjah

  • 8:00 PM IST

    Bumrah, Boult wreak havoc!

  • 8:00 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates CSK vs MI 2020: OUT! Trent Boult removes Faf du Plessis for 1. Another one bites the dust. Chennai Super Kings crumbling like ninepins here. Full and outside off from Boult, du Plessis looks to slash hard at it. But he ends up getting an outside edge. It goes to de Kock who takes it with ease. Chennai 5/4 in 3 overs vs Mumbai

  • 7:49 PM IST

    CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! CAUGHT! 2 in 2 for Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah removes N Jagadeesan for a duck. He is on a hat-trick now. He is also just one wicket away from 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League. Full and outside off from Bumrah, inviting Jagadeesan for the drive. The batsman falls for the trap. Ends up getting an outside edge, it goes a bit low to Suryakumar Yadav at the second slip. SKY lunges forward a bit to take it. Chennai Super Kings 3/3 in 2 overs vs Mumbai Indians

  • 7:46 PM IST

    Boult strikes in the very first over!

Their campaign turning from bad to worse, Chennai Super Kings are expected to try out a few of their younger players when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Friday. Though skipper M S Dhoni conceded after the loss against Rajasthan Royals that the season might be already over them, CSK can still get to 14 points if they win their remaining four games, giving them an outside chance of making the playoffs. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings in match 41 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah.

Their campaign turning from bad to worse, Chennai Super Kings are expected to try out a few of their younger players when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Friday. Though skipper M S Dhoni conceded after the loss against Rajasthan Royals that the season might be already over them, CSK can still get to 14 points if they win their remaining four games, giving them an outside chance of making the playoffs. Also Read - KKR vs DC Weather Forecast, Predicted Playing XIs, Dream11 IPL 2020: Fantasy XI Tips, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Full Squads For Match 42

Things have gone pear-shaped for CSK since their win over MI in the tournament opener on November 19. The team received a hammering at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and would be without the services of the injured Dwayne Bravo, who is out of the tournament. The Super Kings batsmen struggled against Rajasthan Royals and it remains to be seen if the untested players in the side get their chance as indicated by Dhoni after the drubbing on Monday. Also Read - IPL 2020: Here's Why Rohit Sharma Isn't Playing Against Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni himself has not been at his best along with the others barring Faf du Plessis. The team’s persistence with a struggling Kedar Jadhav has come in for a lot of flak and it needs to be seen if he makes way for either N Jagadeesan or Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, they would be up against a formidable MI side that won five games in a row before Kings XI Punjab halted the juggernaut, turning the tables in a double Super Over on Sunday night. The four-time IPL champions have been in ominous form and the varied bowling attack could prove a challenge for the CSK batters, who are low on confidence.

Also, the MI batting line-up has been in good nick with Quinton de Kock in splendid form while Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have had their moments. That’s not all, the power-hitting abilities of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have rescued MI when the big guns have not fired. Krunal Pandya has underlined his utility with some crucial cameos and tight spells in tandem with leggie Rahul Chahar. The Mumbai bowling unit has been doing well but the think-tank may consider bringing in James Pattinson for Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has proved expensive. A well-rounded and consistent Mumbai Indians unit could provide a huge challenge for an under-fire CSK battling to salvage some pride.

CSK vs MI SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.